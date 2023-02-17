Redfall’s Physical Copies Won’t Feature A Game Disc

Physical editions of games are still common. We see several games release into the marketplace that you can purchase at your favorite retail location. However, we’re seeing more focus lately on digital experiences. There are subscription services like Xbox Game Pass and even consoles that release without a disc drive. So while we still can purchase physical copies, perhaps we’ll eventually see those game boxes and discs being phased out. Today, we’re finding out that Microsoft’s upcoming Redfall game won’t even include a physical disc.

This information comes from the official Bethesda support website. When asked what codes come with physical PC copies of Redfall, the support staff revealed there wouldn’t be a disc. Instead, those who purchase a physical copy of the PC version of Redfall will find the box contains a code to Steam. Meanwhile, those that purchase the game for the Xbox Series X will find that the game box will contain an Xbox Play Anywhere code. Both are redeemable online to start your download of the game, which means you won’t be seeing any discs coming out for this title.

That’s also not surprising for Redfall, in particular. If you don’t recall, it was unveiled that Redfall would require players to have an online connection to enjoy this title. It’s a means to provide DRM for the game, preventing players from pirating the title. Of course, while it’s become more common for players to have an internet connection for their platforms, there are bound to be a few disappointed players that can’t enjoy the game offline.

Likewise, there’s the Steam Deck which will make playing Redfall on the go difficult. At any rate, since we know that the Redfall physical copies of the game won’t actually feature a game disc, it would be interesting to see if there is more focus on players opting to go through the Xbox digital storefront. Players interested in picking up Redfall will find that this vampire FPS title will be available to purchase on May 2, 2023. When the game launches, you’ll find it available for both PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer for Redfall in the video we have embedded above.