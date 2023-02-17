WWE 2K23 John Cena Showcase Will Focus On Losses

WWE 2K23 is nearing its release, and fans of the wrestling promotion might be eager to jump into this installment. Just like the previous video game installments for this franchise, there is a focus on an iconic wrestling superstar. Typically, the Showcase game mode for these titles will follow the iconic career of these legendary wrestlers. Both their highs and lows would get a showcase as players take the role of the wrestler and go through the match. But it might be a slightly different story with this upcoming installment.

With WWE 2K23 coming out this year, we know that the game is centered around the iconic and legendary wrestler John Cena. This wrestler has been featured in the WWE for years, and we’ve seen his career grow and change over the years. From his early days in the ruthless aggression era to the modern day of WWE, John Cena has continued to pull in fans with his matches. However, alongside his many wins came several losses. One component that made John Cena such a popular household name for wrestling fans was the fact that he refused to give up.

John Cena’s WWE 2K23 Showcase is apparently centered around those losses. As reported by The Smackdown Hotel, fans of the wrestler will go through John Cena’s career of losses. You’ll get fourteen matches throughout John Cena’s career, and it started all the way back to his debut in the WWE in 2002. If you don’t recall, this is a match where John Cena accepted an open challenge from Kurt Angle on SmackDown. While John ultimately lost this match, it showed that this new kid on the roster had the energy and talent to take him far.

Again, as mentioned earlier, there is a slightly different take on the WWE 2K23 Showcase. Rather than playing as John Cena and taking the L’s, you’ll be his opponents. So whether that’s Kurt Angle in his debut match, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Rob Van Dam, or Triple H, it’s your job to make sure John Cena gets pinned. But again, while the focus is apparently on his losses, John’s motto is clear, he never gives up and pushes on to another challenge.

Players that are interested in picking up WWE 2K23 will be able to do so on March 17, 2023. The video game will be released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platform. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer in the video we have embedded above.