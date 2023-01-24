WWE 2K23 Trailer Highlights John Cena’s Lengthy Career

The WWE franchise is a massive one, and over the long history of its production, we’ve seen several iconic wrestlers rise up on wrestling’s biggest platform. Fortunately, alongside its lengthy career came a massive slew of video games as fans got to step into the boots of some of their all-time favorite wrestlers. We know a new installment to the ever-popular WWE 2K series is coming out this year, and with it comes to a brand new showcase. If you didn’t catch the teaser revealed yesterday, we knew that John Cena would be the primary focus for this title installment.

John Cena has a long history with the WWE, which sets out over twenty years. Now with the iconic wrestler getting his picture set on the cover art for WWE 2K23, players can prepare to relive his career. With the latest WWE 2K series installments comes the 2K Showcase. This is a mode that highlights an individual wrestling icon’s career. It takes players back to the start as you play the character through a series of massive matches from their history. Think of this as a documentary of sorts. We can get a bit more insight into the athlete, the match, and what made them so memorable.

A brand new trailer was dropped for WWE 2K23, and with it comes the sole focus on John Cena. The athlete reflected on his debut into the WWE, and with it came a barrage of losses. John Cena would lose to other massive names in the industry and had to learn to get back up and press on. That’s where his iconic phrase came along, never give up. It’s a motto that John holds by as his career of failures starts to turn into victories.

Players will be going through the career of John Cena as he takes some losses and seeks out redemption. Fortunately, players won’t have to wait too long before they are able to get their hands on WWE 2K23. You will find that the game is set to launch into the marketplace on March 17, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. In the meantime, check out the latest trailer for the video game in the video we have embedded above.

