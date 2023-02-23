Nintendo Switch Online Gets New Overview Trailer

There are many things that Nintendo is known for as a company. They’re beloved for their long list of IPs that helped define generations of gamers. They are known for their “outside the box thinking” that led to hit systems like the Wii and the Switch. Plus, they’re known for wanting to deliver their IPs beyond the standards of the video game space, which can be seen via a certain upcoming movie, and the launch of Super Nintendo World on two different continents. But, they are known for some bad things, including their online services. But with Nintendo Switch Online, they are trying to prove they’ve turned things around.

The service for the Switch didn’t start on the best of notes, and The Big N is still trying to convince people to give it a shot. If you don’t recall, the Switch didn’t have an online service when the console was released. Instead, Nintendo just let you play online titles without needing anything other than an internet connection.

But then, they revealed the Nintendo Switch Online service and started to build that up. Then they launched the “Expansion Pack” version of the service so that gamers could get more for a higher price. A new overview trailer has been released for the service so newcomers can be fully aware of what the “improved” service offers.

First and foremost, it is a service you need should you want to play key Switch titles. So you’ll need to get this if you want to “Settle It In Smash” or see who is the best Kart racer. However, if you do get it, you won’t simply be getting the online capabilities of titles. Instead, you’ll have access to NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, and N64 titles from the past. Most recently, games from the Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance were added, with more on the way.

Another thing you’ll get access to is cloud save data. That will be useful for those who fear losing their data on the Switch itself and would rather put it on the cloud. The video also highlights the app you can use to communicate with other players as you play the games. You can even use a single Joy-Con to play most of the titles, so you can give another to a friend to play with you!

Add to that the game voucher system, free downloads, and the “trials” you can do to test out games, and you can see why Nintendo wants more gamers to give their service a shot.