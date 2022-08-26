20 New Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games in 2023

Nintendo’s current console has certainly been a dream machine for them and fans. Breaking sales records while next-gen consoles struggled to meet demand, the Nintendo Switch managed to get a fantastic start. The future also looks pretty good for the portable/home console hybrid, with first party titles, AAA hopefuls, and indies lined up to be thrust into gamers hands. We’re looking beyond the holidays- here’s our top 10 new upcoming Nintendo Switch Games in 2023 that we’re really excited about.

#20 Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

Publisher: Nacon

Developer: KT Racing

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Released: 2023

As many of you likely know, the Warhammer 40K series is one of the most expansive franchises in all of video games, and they can play to many different types of genres should they want to. And they want to.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is a great example of this. As this title puts you in the role of a space marine who must go on a dangerous quest across the galaxy in order to take down evil at almost every turn. But you’ll do it in old-school FPS style, and do your best to render your enemies asunder with a variety of brutal weapons.

So if you want to go all “boomer shooter” on your enemies, then Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is the way to go.

#19 The Plucky Squire

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Developer: All Possible Futures

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2023

Now here’s a title for those who want a really different kind of story to dive into. In The Plucky Squire, you’ll play as Jot, a heroic squire in a book where the ending is always foretold…and that doesn’t please the evil Humgrump one bit.

After he learns that he’s the villain in a book, he kicks the hero characters out of the book, and tries to change the story forever! Now, as Jot, you’ll have to explore both the 2D and the 3D world in order to figure out how to save the day and get back to the pages of the book for good!

Action and adventure await you, young squire, don’t miss out!

#18 Syberia: The World Before

Publisher: Microids

Developer: Microids

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Released:2023 PS4, NS, XBO

Are you ready for a mystery that will span decades and bring two very different people together in ways beyond imagination? If so, then you’ll want to dive into Syberia: The World Before.

In this mystery adventure title, you’ll play as two people from two very different time periods. In this case, 1937 and 2004. In the past, you’ll be Vaghen, a pianist who is worried about their future due to the looming World War II.

And in the “present”, you’ll be attorney Kate Walker.

How can these two people be so intertwined? What mysteries and forces are the ones tying them together? You’ll need to dive in to solve the mysteries yourself!

#17 Hollow Knight: Silksong

Publisher: Team Cherry

Developer: Team Cherry

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

Released: June 12, 2023

To many, Hollow Knight is a prime example of an indie title done right. With a unique feel, story, setting, and gameplay mechanics that are both familiar…yet challenging. But why just have a fantastic main game when you can have an epic expansion DLC as well? Enter Hollow Knight: Silksong, where you will play in an all-new kingdom with all new challenges!

In this expansion, you play as Hornet, princess-protector of Hallownest. You’re brought to this strange world against your will and must now climb to this mysterious’ kingdoms peak in order to get out! Along the way, you’ll battle fierce enemies, solve puzzles and mysteries, and craft all sorts of tools and weapons to help you survive!

#16 Persona 3 Portable

Publisher: Atlus

Developer: Atlus

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

Released: TBA NS

Fans of Persona rejoice! The franchise is finally coming to the Switch in a MEANINGFUL way (we’re looking at you Strikers…GET OUT!). The first offering we’re getting is that of Persona 5 Royal, but for those who wanted to see the franchises true roots, you’re in luck, because Persona 3 Portable is coming as well.

This game was the one that truly set the tone for all to come, including the use of Persona’s and their mechanics, the deep story wrapped around certain kinds of individuals and their interactions, and so on.

Key characters like Mitsuru Kirijo are here, and you’ll see the origins of many things within the franchise in Persona 3 Portable, so don’t be afraid to try it out when it arrives!

#15 Persona 4 Golden

Publisher: Atlus

Developer: Atlus

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

Released: TBA NS

As noted, multiple Persona games are coming to Switch, and Persona 4 Golden is one that many are going to enjoy when it finally arrives on Switch.

Because while P5 was the one that really took the Persona series into the mainstream, it was PAG that showed just how grand this franchise could be. The game revolves around a group of teens (obviously) who find themselves wrapped up in a tale of growth, longing, and a serial killer mystery.

This is the best version of the game in terms of both graphics and gameplay, and you’ll see the steps that were taken that helped make P5 so grand when it got made.

So get ready to battle with your…PERSONA!!!

#14 SacriFire

Publisher: Pixelated Milk

Developer: Pixelated Milk

Platform: PC, PS4, XBO, X/S, PS5, NS

Released: TBA

We all know about “tribute games”. Meaning games that are to pay homage to the ones that “inspired love” in certain genres, right? Well, for the team behind SacriFire, this is their tribute game to the 90s RPG that lit the fire of gaming within them.

But while it does have old-school roots, it does have new-school flair. Such as in the combat system which will mix both real-time and turn-based elements in order to give a fresh feel that is both challenging and satisfying.

Plus, the game’s story will both play into the tropes of RPGs past, while also giving deep moral complexity.

So if you’re a fan of RPGs, SacriFire will be one to check out when it arrives on Switch and other platforms.

#13 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Publisher: Deep Silver

Developer: Warhorse Studios

Platform: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Released: TBA NS

Welcome to the land of Bohemia, where things aren’t as peaceful and calm as some might want you to believe.

In this game, you’ll play as the son of a blacksmith, whose home and family are taken from him due to an attack ordered by the king. Now, you must join the rebellion in order to bring true peace and stability to the land. But the way you go about doing that is up to you. Your choices in terms of how you complete missions and compose yourself will determine you path, and the country you leave behind might not be the kind you like when all is said and done.

#12 Genshin Impact

Publisher: miHoYo

Developer: miHoYo

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, NS

Released: TBA NS

Yes, technically Genshin Impact hasn’t been announced for Nintendo Switch, but in truth…we really don’t know why.

After all, the game has been compared to Breath of the Wild…a lot, and it has an art style that would definitely fit on the portable system, so…make of this what you will. More than likely go, it will arrive soon enough, and you’ll get to play as The Traveler on their quest to go and find their sibling, and as a result of that summon powerful (and very anime-inspired) heroes to go and help them on their journey…all the while trying to bring peace to the land they’re in.

#11 Outer Wilds

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Developer: Mobius Digital

Platform: PC, XBO, PS4

Released: TBA

Not to be confused with The Outer Worlds (which is on Switch to be clear), Outer Wilds is a game about a solar system that is trapped in a time loop, and your journey to try and figure out why.

Yes, as a new explorer in a space program, it’s up to you to try and figure out the mysteries of a solar system that is anything but basic. Every loop you’ll be able to learn more about the solar system simply by checking out the planets and seeing what they have to offer in terms of clues and what they might be holding.

Then the time loop starts over and you begin again. This title is beloved by a lot of people, so don’t miss out on it!

#10 Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

Publisher: Nacon

Developer: KT Racing

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2023

The Test Drive series hasn’t had an entry since 2012, so its good to see it coming back in our rear-view mirror. Freedom is one of Solar Crown’s biggest pushes- emphasizing open ended progression such as the open championship, and customizing your car and character’s appearance exactly how you want it. Of course, you’ve got a long way to go before you’re driving a Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Koenigsegg, Apollo, Dodge, or Bugatti, but you can bring your mates along for the ride. We admit the Switch version will probably have a graphical downgrade compared to other platforms, but the brand new 1:1 scale Hong Kong Island is also sure to still be a delight to tear around.

#9 Blanc

Publisher: Gearbox Publishing

Developer: Casus Ludi

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch

Released: 2023

As a wolf cub and deer fawn are separated from their respective families, they must work together, and form a beautiful friendship along the way. While the little wolf can get into tight spaces, the fawn can bound much higher and further. You and a friend can work together to help these cuddly critters in what is sure to be a heartwarming platforming puzzle adventure that surely won’t break any hearts. Ever heard of “The Fox and the Hound?” No reason…

#8 RoboCop: Rogue City

Publisher: Nacon

Developer: Teyon

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2023

In a new story set around the time of the original film, players must save the streets of Old Detroit with years of police experience, an Auto-9 handcannon, and the latest in cybernetic technology. Peter Weller returns to voice the iconic character, but we must admit gameplay details are scant at this time, and what will elevate it beyond a standard FPS. We know there’s a risk of RoboCop hesitating to do his duty, so will players have to work around their own glitches, or are the cases they will work require a reexamination of what’s right and wrong? Dead or alive, we’ll find out June 2023.

#7 Minecraft Legends

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Developer: Mojang Studios, Blackbird Interactive

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2023

You can’t “block out” Minecraft’s success, so its no surprise the series is starting to dip its toes in other genres. The upcoming action strategy game is another entry on our list where not much has been revealed beyond the initial trailer. We know that players will be commanding their own forces to fend of the Piglin invasion from the Nether, and that players can work with or against one another in defending villages. It seems players will be able to gather resources and allies, build up villages, defenses, and siege weapons, and take the fight to the Piglins in their forts to blow them sky high. One question of many that remains is how much creativity will players be able to flex. The potential for that is what bumped this entry a little higher on our list.

#6 My Time At Sandrock

Publisher: Pathea Games, PM Studios, Inc., DMM GAMES

Developer: Pathea Games

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Released: 2023

While currently in Early Access on PC, the full game is set to launch next year. In the same universe as My Time at Portia, the world was devastated by a technology-destroying calamity 300 years ago. Now, you roll into Sandrock as their latest builder, hoping to get the little desert town on its feet. Beyond the simple farming and crafting of life sims, players must generate full production lines to keep innovation rolling, explore the world for ancient relics, and take on mutants and machines in blistering action combat alongside allies in multiplayer. Then, chill out by delving into the lives of the townsfolk, or taking part in minigames. This one has potential to have more bite than the average life sim, so we’re keeping an eye on this one, pardner.

#5 Cocoon

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Developer: Geometric Interactive

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

Released: 2023

From Jeppe Carlsen, the mind behind Limbo and Inside, Cocoon promises to be a mind-bending puzzle platformer. Players must use the power of each orb to solve puzzles to progress, and orbs can be combined and manipulated to aid in that. The catch is that each orb is also a world, with its own areas and puzzles within to solve. Exploring truly alien worlds, each also has a monstrous guardian that players will need to do battle with. Depending how deeply players need to delve, this could be a fascinating puzzle game. Enter worlds purely to alter the property of its orb, so you can complete other world-orbs so they can- Oh no I’ve gone cross-eyed…

#4 Super Bomberman R 2

Publisher: Konami

Developer: Konami

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2023

There are some titles on this list hope to be something rather complex, but sometimes you just want good old arcade action and blow stuff up! The new story mode comes with exploration, base building, defense & strategy, and boss battles, as the Bomberman brothers fend off an alien invasion. The new Castle battle mode tasks one player to defend against an army of Bombermen by building up their own fortress- all while raining down their own bombs of course. If classic and 3 vs. 3 modes weren’t enough, there’s also a full blown 64 player rumble. What a blast!

#3 Another Crab’s Treasure

Publisher: Aggro Crab

Developer: Aggro Crab

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch

Released: 2023

When most people think of Soulslike games, they think of the bleak yet fascinating worlds of Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring. What they might not think of is a colorful cartoon world under the sea, where a small hermit crab fights off far larger crustaceans armed with junk and trash. But that’s exactly Kril’s mission, trying to prevent The Gunk from further corrupting ocean light. Use trash to form a temporary shell to resist enemy attacks, and unlock the powers of other sea-creatures for devastating blows. Promising to ease in new players to the genre while also catering to the hardcore, this Soulslike has real potential to be more than a drop in the ocean.

#2 Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Publisher: 505 Games

Developer: Rabbit and Bear Studios

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Released: 2023

After a blisteringly successful Kickstarter campaign, the creators of Suikoden promised to deliver their next JRPG in spades. You’ve got your evil magically and technologically advanced empire seeking artifacts to expand their influence. Seign Kesling, a young imperial officer, forms and unlikely friendship with villager Nowa. Dragged into war and reexamining what is wrong and right, the game promises a veritable army of allies to make up your party. Party members are scattered around the battlefield to take advantage of the terrain, all set to very impressive effects in 2.5D. Players can look forward to a fully orchestrated soundtrack, building up a fortress town, cooking, guilds, fishing, card battles, farming, duels, theaters, additional game modes, and an entire action RPG prequel coming out next year. Forget one hundred heroes, this game might have one hundred features!

#1 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Released: 2023

How come we’re so excited for a game we know so little about? In fact, we don’t even know the title, as it hasn’t been announced yet! Potential is always intriguing, and Nintendo have the chance to only build upon the highly praised Breath of the Wild. The few criticisms that fell upon it was the open world being a bit too wide open with not much between except an excess of Korok Seeds, and the story being fractured thanks to the “pick it up when you want to” nature of the game. So, what do we know about the sequel? Apart from a mangled Master Sword, the rather gruesome corpse Link comes across seems to be involved with his equally mangled arm. Past trailers have also shown Link on islands floating in the sky, and even passing through solid matter. Could the open world be carved up into bite-sized chunks? Is that corpse none other than Ganondorf? Is Link’s corrupted arm a source of power, or a curse? You could argue some of the games earlier on the list will turn out more enjoyable, depending on what you enjoy. But almost none of them are generating as much potential as the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.