Nintendo Switch Gets “Cyber Deals” For Certain Games That Last Until December!

It’s that time of year again! Yep, it’s the holiday season, and no matter what you celebrate, things will go on that should get your attention. For example, for all you gamers out there, there will be PLENTY of gaming sales on both hardware and software for you to partake in and enjoy. That goes double for those who haven’t gotten every title they wanted because of money issues. Sales like these are huge, and given that the Nintendo Switch is the biggest console with the biggest library right now, that means they have one heck of a sale for you to enjoy!

So, what Nintendo Switch titles are getting a discount? We’ll highlight some of the best, and you can see the rest in the tweet below.

First up is Super Mario Odyssey. It’s 33% off, and that’s a steal for a game this good. After all, it was a Game of the Year candidate back in 2017, and many considered it was one of the best games Mario has ever been in! It’s easily one of the best-sellers on the Switch, and so if you haven’t bought it yet, you really need to now!

Or if you were looking for something more recent, how about Fire Emblem Engage? Both the main game and the bundle with the DLC are on sale. This RPG kicked off the Switch’s 2023 and sold rather well. It’s a more straightforward take on the franchise, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a good game! It’s packed with fun battles and interesting characters to check out.

Speaking of interesting characters, how about Bayonetta 3? The Umbra Witch had quite an outing last year and sent many people’s jaws to the floor with the acts and antics that Bayonetta and her crew pulled off. Plus, with certain departures from Platinum Games, one has to wonder what the future of Bayonetta will be! This game is easily the best of the trilogy, so don’t miss out on it with the sale going on!

Sticking with the third party games, one of the bigger sales is on Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope! The game is 58% off on the Nintendo eShop! That’s a HUGE sale! The game is easily one of the more underrated titles on the Switch, and with deep gameplay and a fun story to keep you going, you’ll want to get it while it’s on sale!

Check out the rest of the games on sale until December 3rd below:

