Steam Autumn Sale Kicks Off Tomorrow

Video games are not cheap. We don’t have to tell you that, I’m sure. With the latest-generation console platforms, we saw the price hike for new AAA releases. So, instead of paying the standard $59.99 for a new game, we’re digging deeper into our pockets to fish out $69.99 to get the latest releases. It’s important to know what games to purchase at launch and what titles to set back until they drop down. Fortunately, sales are always going on to give you some savings. For instance, we’re moving into the holiday sales with most retailers offering Black Friday deals. Today, we have word that the Steam Autumn Sale event will be kicking off tomorrow.

While not directly stated to be based around Black Friday, the Steam digital marketplace normally has seasonal sales throughout the year. With Steam being one of the most prominent digital marketplaces for the PC platform, chances are you have this client already installed on your PC. So, if you were eyeing some games for purchase on Steam, it’s best to hold off until at least tomorrow. That is when the sale will start up, and you can save on some incredible video game deals. Unfortunately, details on what games will be featured or on sale remain a mystery.

The folks over at Steam uploaded a video highlighting the fact that we’re dealing with the Steam Autumn Sale starting on November 21, 2023. From there, you will see the sale last until November 28, 2023, so that should give you plenty of time to look through the sale lineup to see if anything is available on your backlog. According to the video highlighting the sale, we can expect everything from AAA releases to small indie hits.

Likewise, the video highlight announcing the sale also featured several games. While we can’t for certain say these games will be marked down, they could be featured tomorrow. Again, these games range from smaller titles to big AAA releases. Some of these are more recent title launches, such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Starfield. But we’ll have to wait until tomorrow for when the sale event officially kicks off. Meanwhile, if you’re after some video game deals, then check out our Black Friday 2023 highlights. We have some of the best game deals going on right now that might save you a bit of money. Additionally, below is the Steam Autumn Sale 2023 trailer.