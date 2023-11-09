The Best Black Friday Gaming Deals 2023

We’re in November, meaning Black Friday deals are upon us! Who doesn’t love scoring an incredible deal or sale? Black Friday is a staple holiday for shoppers, flooded with special sales and promo discounts. While before, Black Friday was typically a one-day event that happened early in the morning the Friday after Thanksgiving, it’s since changed. Sure, you can still expect some in-store sales and promos that might incentivize you to travel toward your favorite local retailer. However, most sales are accessible right online.

So if you’re after some savings, you can typically find these deals and discounts sometimes weeks before Black Friday even takes place. In this list, we will highlight some of the deals and promos we’ve come across. We’ll continue to monitor this post and update it with any notable information. As a result, if it’s looking bare, then it’s just because we’re waiting for more sales and promotions to be highlighted. We’re starting this list off early in November. That means you will want to check back to see what retailers offer some gaming deals you don’t want to miss out on.

Black Friday Gaming Deals 2023

Costco

Backbone One PlayStation Edition iPhone $74.99

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch OLED Model W/ Super Smash Bros. Ultimate + 3 Mo. NSO $349.99 11/19 Select Retailers

Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle $99.99 11/10 Select Retailers

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes $30 Off 11/19

Kirby’s Return To Dreamland Deluxe $30 Off 11/19

Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $30 Off 11/19

Mario Strikers Battle League $30 Off 11/19

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $20 Off 11/19

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $20 Off 11/19

Luigi’s Mansion 3 $20 Off 11/19

Super Mario Odyssey $20 Off 11/19

Nintendo Switch Sport $10 Off 11/19

Everybody 1-2-Switch! $10 Off 11/19

Note: Check back later for new Black Friday deals as they are announced.