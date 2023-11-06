Nintendo of America Unveils 2023 Black Friday Deals

Here are a few deals to check out this month.

Video games can be expensive. I’m sure I don’t have to tell you that. New video games and consoles were never cheap. But with this latest generation of console platforms, there is also a price hike for new AAA video game titles. So rather than spending the standard $59.99 for a new video game, we are forced to dig a little further into our wallets and pay the now premium $69.99. As a result, anytime we can find a decent deal, then we like to pass along the details to our readers. Today, we’re finding out about Nintendo unveiling some of the deals you can expect this month for Black Friday and the holiday season coming next month.

If you’re looking for something new to enjoy, then you could save some money through Nintendo. The company unveiled some of the deals coming our way on their official blog post today. Black Friday, after all, is coming soon, and that means some mega savings across all kinds of items, including video games. Best of all, Black Friday has been even more accessible. Consumers can get some of the savings through the different retailer websites leading up to the official Black Friday day.

So rather than standing in lines and dealing with crowds all looking to get some of the discounted products, you can enjoy these deals from the comfort of your home. With that said, we’ll list down some of the sale deals and discounts highlighted by Nintendo below.

Nintendo Black Friday & Holiday Sale Highlights

Nintendo Switch OLED Model W/ Super Smash Bros. Ultimate + 3 Mo. NSO $349.99 11/19 Select Retailers

Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle $99.99 11/10 Select Retailers

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes $30 Off 11/19

Kirby’s Return To Dreamland Deluxe $30 Off 11/19

Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $30 Off 11/19

Mario Strikers Battle League $30 Off 11/19

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $20 Off 11/19

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $20 Off 11/19

Luigi’s Mansion 3 $20 Off 11/19

Super Mario Odyssey $20 Off 11/19

Nintendo Switch Sport $10 Off 11/19

Everybody 1-2-Switch! $10 Off 11/19

These are just some of the deals Nintendo is pushing this holiday season. We’ll see several other retailer-focused deals being highlighted throughout the month and next. So, if you don’t see something that particularly catches your eye here, you may find something else appealing from a retailer sale.