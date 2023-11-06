Lords of the Fallen: How To Get The Bloody Glory | Best Radiance Weapon Guide

This might be the best weapon in Lords of the Fallen — and Dark Crusaders can acquire it ridiculously early in the game. The Bloody Glory is an incredibly powerful Radiance weapon that has A+ scaling with Radiance — making this not only one of the best radiance weapons, but one of the best weapons in the game. You don’t even need Radiance to use it — if you find all three rune tablets and give them to Gerlinde, you’ll unlock the Crafter’s Essence Rune which makes your character ignore weight and stat requirements when using a weapon. But you’ll want to have high radiance to absolutely kill with this weapon.

Combine the Bloody Glory with the Radiant Weapon spell to become absolutely unstoppable. This weapon is incredibly powerful, able to defeat even the hardest end-game bosses easily. Bosses like the Judge Cleric, the final of the five beacon boss fights, is simple when using this weapon. Combine with any other of your favorite weapon while two-handed (easy with the Crafter’s Essence Rune) and you’ll decimate bosses — seriously, with a little practice, you can defeat bosses before they even use all their attacks.

More Lords of the Fallen guides:

Beginner’s Guide | Best Starting Class | How To Reach Skyrest Bridge | How To Reach Fief of the Chill Curse | Pilgrim’s Perch Key | Mineowner’s Ring Location | Seedling Vestige Farm | Blacksmith Location | How To Upgrade Healing | How To Unlock Runes | How To Get Mimic Items | Boss Weapon Unlock | Critical Attacks | Early Vigor Farm | Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal Boss Guide | Scourged Sister Delyth Boss Guide | Mendacious Visage Boss Guide | Hushed Saint Boss Guide

Where To Find Bloody Glory

The Bloody Glory Grand Sword can be acquired in Belled Rise — a path that leads to the Manse of the Hallowed Brothers very early in the game.

REQUIREMENT: To progress to this location, purchase the Pilgrim’s Perch key from Stomund — the vendor to the right of the Skyrest Bridge Vestige. The key can be purchased for 18,000 Vigor. Use it on the door near Bellroom Vestige to unlock the Belled Rise.

Bloody Glory Location : Go through the Pilgrim’s Perch Key door at the Bellroom Vestige in Pilgrim’s Perch to access Belled Rise .

: Go through the at the in to access . Progress in Belled Rise to the Resonance of Tenacity boss arena. This is the boss with a bell on his head. From this arena there are two paths — one leads to the Manse of the Hallowed Brothers, and one leads to the Path of Devotion . At the Path of Devotion, you’ll find the Memorial Vestige .

to the boss arena. This is the boss with a bell on his head. From this arena there are two paths — one leads to the Manse of the Hallowed Brothers, and one leads to the . At the Path of Devotion, you’ll find the . From the Resonance of Tenacity Boss arena, go up the stairs until you reach the cave exit that leads to the Path of Devotion. In this cave, you’ll encounter three hounds and a holy knight. In the back corner, collect the shiny item to get this sword.

I recommend placing a Vestige Seedling at the Umbral Flowerbed near the Resonance of Tenacity boss arena, then progressing to the Memorial Vestige. With an easy-to-return-to checkpoint, rest and return to the nearby cave with the Holy Knight and hounds. Defeat them and collect the Bloody Glory. This can be done even if you’re severely underleveled — simply run past all the enemies and grab them. Again, this is much easier if you stop and use Seedlings and the Vestige to create checkpoints.

The Bloody Glory is an absolutely unstoppable weapon. Power it up with Radiant Weapon and respec to have extremely high radiance to deal even more damage — or give yourself enough equipment load to use two weapons at once. This weapon is extremely slow, but with practice you can dodge through enemies and unleash devastating attacks. Upgrade to +10 and endgame bosses will go down in 10~ hits total. You can defeat extremely tough bosses like the Judge Cleric in thirty seconds.

This is an absolutely essential weapon and we can’t recommend it enough.