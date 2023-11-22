PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Will Lose 11 Games In December

Sony has been offering a wide collection of games for players to enjoy monthly. Those who subscribe to their PlayStation Plus subscription service are given free games to play monthly. However, those who at least subscribe to the PlayStation Plus Extra tier are given access to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. It’s a more extensive collection of games for players to enjoy. Much like the competitor Xbox Game Pass, not every game will stay on the subscription service forever. Today, we’re finding out what games will be leaving the PlayStation Plus subscription service midway into next month.

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog offers players a chance to go through a variety of games. Typically, we get a reveal each month of what is coming to the subscription service. There is generally a wide range of genres covered, so you should have something new to play each month at no additional cost. However, as mentioned, these games are not staying on the subscription service forever. Today, thanks to PlayStation Lifestyle, we’re getting a heads-up on what video games will be removed on December 19, 2023.

PlayStation Plus Games Leaving December 2023

Caladrius Blaze

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale

Foreclosed

Friday the 13th

Legends of Ethernal

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

The Escapists 2

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

That is a total of eleven games right now, and hopefully, if you are interested in any of these games, then you have already taken the time to go through them. Fortunately, you do still have about a month before they are removed. Of course, while these games are leaving next month, we’ll also get a new collection of titles revealed that will be taking their place. Again, hopefully, that will also bring some thrilling new titles to enjoy as we head into the new year. Furthermore, it’s worth pointing out that we are in the holiday season, and more specifically, there are several Black Friday sale events going on. If you’re looking to pick up something new to enjoy during the holiday break, check out our Black Friday sale page right here. We go over the best gaming deals and discounts being featured right now.