Persona 5 Tactica Team Discuss Game’s Launch, Inspirations, Music, and More!

When it comes to Atlus, they’ve been reveling in the success that the 5th entry in their beloved franchise has given them. It not only elevated the entire series, but it gave them the confidence to build off the title and do a slew of spinoffs. One such spinoff was Persona 5 Tactica, which was released recently on console and PC. The game shifted the RPG combat style into a more tactics-based system. Plus, the game added a new world, storyline, and characters for the Phantom Thieves to deal with. In a special interview with Famitsu, as documented by Persona Central, the team talked about what it was like making the title and its various elements.

Director Naoya Maeda, Business Producer Atsushi Nomura, and Composer Toshiki Konishi were all on hand for the interview, and they answered questions like what they thought of the game’s release:

“Reactions from people trying the game at game shows and other events has been very positive. We’ve been asked a lot by domestic and international media as to why we made an SRPG. Personally, I think it’s an evolution from turn-based RPGs. I’m sure some of you were curious to see how it turned out since it’s the first game like it in the series, but I’ve been relieved to hear that it still feels like Persona.”

One key change in Persona 5 Tactica is the soundtrack. It’s far more expansive than previous games, including the mainline ones, and that was something that the composer, Konishi, was happy about:

“The fact that I’m now completely in charge of the music has been a big help. Before now I have been working on other people’s concepts and ideas, sharing work with Shoji Meguro and other members of the Sound Team. But this time, I was working on it by myself. I started out by solidifying the concepts, and I was able to proceed without getting stuck, so I think this gave me a stronger feeling of accomplishment.”

The team also praised how they could shift the dynamic of battles and ensure that players had plenty of options, but also needed to think tactically to get the job done. They even noted that if you went to the “Hard” difficulty, you could accidentally attack your own teammates!

In the end, the crew was thrilled with how things came out, and they even teased part of what would happen with the DLC! So stay tuned for that, and get the game now that it’s available!