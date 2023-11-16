SEGA Has Big Hopes For Persona 6

It’s always ironic when a game that had superior success to anything that came before isn’t almost immediately followed up by a sequel confirmation or a sequel that arrives a few years later. In the case of Atlus, fans have been waiting for YEARS for the arrival of Persona 6. After all, the 5th entry didn’t just do incredibly well; it helped redefine the RPG genre in certain ways and got eyeballs on the franchise like never before! Not to mention, it was nominated for a slew of awards, including Game of the Year in 2017! So the fact that the 6th entry isn’t here yet, almost seven years later, is mind-boggling.

Now, to be fair, Atlus has said that work is being done on the game, and a new report states that the title could arrive in 2025. Plus, Atlus is currently working on a remake of their third entry, which will arrive in February of next year. Either way, Atlus and SEGA have high hopes for both.

Persona Central posted an excerpt from a recent Q&A investor meeting that SEGA published where someone asked whether a game, like Persona 6, could sell over 5 million units in a single year. For context, no singular entry in the franchise, not even the beloved 5th entry, has sold over 5 million units. Here’s what SEGA had to say on the matter:

“By increasing the number of platforms it is available on and the regions it is released in, we have been increasing the sales of Persona 5. We believe that it would be possible for a major Persona title, such as a numbered release, to sell 5 million copies in its first year by releasing it on multiple platforms and simultaneously worldwide from day one.”

That might sound like an “obvious tactic,” but the franchise has had staggered releases for some time now. The fifth entry was launched in Japan in 2016 and didn’t come to the rest of the world until April 2017. Plus, it was a PlayStation exclusive and wasn’t released on other systems until 2022! The ports of the 3rd and 4th entries had similar woes.

However, with the upcoming remake, it seems that Atlus is taking the “more is more” approach, and the 6th entry is likely to follow suit.

Plus, since Atlus and SEGA know that people are interested in this 6th entry, if they hype it up correctly, they can easily get big sales should the game deliver.