Baldur’s Gate 3 Getting Deluxe Edition With LOTS Of Collectibles!

Plenty of people have been enjoying Baldur’s Gate 3 ever since it arrived. The irony is that the game wasn’t a “highly touted” title when it was first announced for 2023, mainly because it had been on Steam Early Access for years, trying to work everything out. But when it arrived, it was so good that it spread like wildfire through the gaming community, and everyone posted videos about it. Yes, they were technically posting mainly “certain videos” about stuff in the game, but it still counted! Months after its release, a new special edition has been announced for it!

As shown in the tweet below, the Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition won’t just feature the game but plenty of collectibles for people to get. No, that doesn’t include “18 Inches of Karlach,” though we’re sure many of you were hoping for something of that effect. Instead, you’ll be able to get the game in physical form across multiple discs, a world map, a bunch of stickers alongside a set of patches, the game’s official soundtrack, a poster of the Mind Flayer, and then a special box to hold it all in!

You can check out the entire set below:

So yeah, this is a very special Deluxe Edition, and it’ll likely bring players back to the game just to say that they have this stuff in their hands. Oh, and if you couldn’t tell from the tweet, yes, this edition will be available to Xbox and PlayStation users. Larian Studios can say this because the Deluxe Edition won’t ship until the first quarter of next year! By that time, the Xbox version of the game should be out. Emphasis on “should be out,” as they’ve been having issues with the Xbox version during its development, even swatting down rumors of a potential release date.

Larian Studios has been very active since the game’s release. Even with the title being the best-reviewed game of 2023 and recently being nominated for “Game of the Year” at The Game Awards, among other nominations, they have been doing their best to keep making the game great for players. They’ve fixed issues within the storyline, including one with Karlach’s ending, constantly upgraded the gameplay and combat mechanics, and even reshaved a cat because fans demanded it.

So, by the time the Deluxe Edition comes out, we might just see the best version of Baldur’s Gate 3. So, if you haven’t enjoyed it yet, you should give it a chance when this version arrives!