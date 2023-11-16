Embracer CEO Refuses To Update Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

There’s been plenty of hope to see the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake launch into the marketplace. The game was praised when it was unveiled to be in the works again, years after the folks first launched from the folks at BioWare. However, there’s been a long gap now regarding actual updates. The video game has yet to be outright canceled for the public, but it’s been kept very much under wraps on its current progress. In fact, Embracer’s CEO was recently asked about the game again, and his statement doesn’t indicate what is going on with the IP.

Thanks to IGN, we’re finding out that the Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors was taking questions during a financial presentation. That was when it was asked again if there were any updates on the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Lars only stated that the only comment he will make is that anything he says on the game ends up being a headline. He’s not wrong, as publications have taken this and spread the word that we’re still not given any insight into what is happening with the remake.

It was in 2021 that the game was first revealed, and the development team at Aspyr was the team working on the remake. However, it was revealed a year later that the project had exchanged hands with Saber Interactive. Since then, it’s been left without any new information. All we heard was that the remake was being developed from the ground up and that those on PC and the PlayStation 5 would receive the game. Whether that’s still the case or not remains to be seen. However, since this has all been unveiled, it has been reported that several marketing material pieces were removed from the internet, including the trailer for the title.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic has been one of the franchise’s most cherished and recommended video game titles. This RPG from BioWare had an incredible narrative with a twist that’s still talked about today. So naturally, a remake was eagerly awaited by fans who wanted to go through and replay this incredible gem. But with no information confirming that this game is still in the works or if it’s been put on hold, it’s left us waiting endlessly. For now, we’ll just have to continue holding tight and see if anything happens to pop up confirming that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake will be coming out anytime soon or if it will ever see the light of day.