Sony Had Been Working On The PlayStation Portal Since 2015

There’s been no shortage of patents in the video game industry. We see all kinds of unique ideas take shape and come to fruition. Meanwhile, other patents never see the light of day. Still, it looks like one idea Sony initially submitted as a patent in 2017 was actually the PlayStation Portal. This new patent surfaced online years later, highlighting just what Sony had been working on over the years. Do you remember this patent when it first made headlines several years ago?

While Sony submitted the patent, it actually dates back to 2015 when it was first submitted. Work was being put into the idea of Sony releasing a Nintendo Switch competitor. Or at least that was the general thought at the time. Gamers are looking back to a patent initially reported on by IGN in 2017. The image didn’t offer much as to what Sony had in mind. However, it did showcase that Sony wanted to include a tablet-like device with controllers connected to each side. The controllers had the same style and function as a DualShock 4, but as we know now, the PlayStation Portal features DualSense controller features.

It was an interesting concept at the time, and most felt like this was a means to compete with the Nintendo Switch. Years later, we had an accessory to the PlayStation 5 console. It’s also received mixed reception online. Some fans have felt that this is a perfect device that pairs great with their PlayStation 5 console. However, others have expressed that this would be a giant waste of money to spend. If you’re unaware, the PlayStation Portal is not a dedicated device that you can take on and enjoy video games on the go.

Instead, the PlayStation Portal is an accessory that allows players to remote play their PlayStation 5 console. It requires the same WI-FI connection, so you will be in the same area as your PlayStation 5. However, if you want to free up the television display and still enjoy your video games, it can prove to be a worthwhile investment. Regardless of where you stand on the PlayStation Portal, it’s still fascinating to see that this patent did result in an actual hardware release, even if it was years after it was initially submitted and even further out from when the work was first put in place.