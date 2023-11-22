Super Mario RPG Remake Has Surprising Staffer, and Huge Bug!

The Super Mario RPG Remake came out on Nintendo Switch about a week ago, and fans have enjoyed the classic title ever since. Square Enix did a full-on remake of the game in the visual sense while adding minor gameplay additions like the “Triple Move” and “Action Commands” abilities, as well as some quality-of-life stuff like automatic saving and other stuff of the modern age. But even with a game like this, that doesn’t mean there aren’t any surprises of the good and bad kind, and today, we’ll be talking about both sides of that coin.

First, let’s get the bad side out of the way. Currently, Super Mario RPG has a bug that could make things hard to progress for players who have it happen to them. As you can see in the tweet below, Nintendo noted that a bug involving Paratroopers at the map’s World’s End area could halt progression. The good news is that if this happens to you, all you need to do is go to the Mushroom Kingdom and then back to World’s End, and that should remedy the bug.

They also promise that there will be a patch in December to help fix this bug for good. Check out the full details on the bug below so you can see exactly how to solve things should you encounter the glitch:

[Super Mario RPG]



Nintendo has confirmed that a bug may cause the Paratroopas to not appear in Land’s End, blocking progression.



If you have the issue, go to Mushroom Kingdom and go back to Land’s End.



An update to fix the bug will be released in Dec.https://t.co/DsmqRdQk8G https://t.co/Adtb2XxbVB pic.twitter.com/QFBzjiWCbQ — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) November 22, 2023

As for the positive side of things, those who have beaten the game have learned something really cool. Specifically, they found out that the “Character Supervisor” for the game is none other than Tetsuya Nomura of Square Enix. Hopefully, we don’t need to tell you how special this is because he’s one of the best video game developers in the world right now.

Super Mario RPG Remake Character Supervisor Revealed to be Tetsuya Nomura https://t.co/mkKDKVfTBu pic.twitter.com/HzV2FJQVR6 — Noisy Pixel (@NoisyPixelNews) November 21, 2023

Nomura has worked on countless games and franchises, created fan-favorite series like Kingdom Hearts and The World Ends With You, and, of course, worked on numerous entries in the Final Fantasy franchise.

As for how Nomura ended up on the remake, it’s not hard to connect the dots. The team behind the remake is Artepiazza Games, which has been working with Square Enix for many years. An “earlier version” of Square Enix worked on the original title for the SNES, and Tetsuya Nomura was credited with the original, too, under the “Special Thank You” category.

So, in a way, the circle is complete. Plus, it’s easy to see his style in keeping the characters looking good while fitting the design feel of the SNES game.