Persona 5 Tactica Get New Trailer and Details

Atlus has been doing its best to churn out its mega-hit JRPG franchise as possible, and one of the ways they’re doing it is with Persona 5 Tactica. The game, which comes out in November, will take the Phantom Thieves to a new part of the Metaverse where things are truly warped and need saving. The game has already shown a kingdom where we meet the revolutionary Erina and fight against a wicked ruler bent on dominating others while finding her “one true love.” But today, we got a second trailer that showcased many new details about the upcoming title.

For example, we got details about the Yoshiki Kingdom. The previous kingdom was more like the French Revolution in its theme, whereas this one is from the Feudal Era of Japan. These different aesthetics will raise questions about everything we’ll experience in the game and how many other kingdoms we’ll find along the way.

In this new realm, the people are “blessed” with a leader who seems kind on the inside, but after meeting someone who knows the truth about the person, they learn it’s all a lie. The kingdom is bound by surveillance and subjugation. In the trailer, we even hear the leader say that “unhappy citizens are useless,” which is not what you want to hear from someone in charge.

The trailer also highlights the role of Toshiro, who Erina and Joker free early on in the game. He’s a real-life politician who doesn’t understand all that’s happening. We see him react to the world and the Phantom Thieves in various ways, including him trying diplomacy to stop the monsters. As you would expect, it doesn’t work.

The other Phantom Thieves also get highlighted in the trailer, with Yosuke, Fubata, and more getting shots of their talents, Personas, and abilities. You can watch the full trailer below:

Oh, but that’s not all. As you saw at the end, Persona 5 Tactica will get some DLC called “Repaint Your Heart,” which will be ready for purchase right at launch and bring two returning characters back into the mix.

We speak, of course, about Goro Akechi and Kasumi Yoshizawa, both of whom had big roles to play in the main title, especially the expanded version. Akechi turned out to be a traitor, and Kaumi’s life and personality were much more complex than originally intended.

It’ll be interesting to see how they fit into the main game and its plot.