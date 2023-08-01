Persona 3 Reload Gets Special “Full Moon” Trailer

It’s clear that Atlus is trying its best to bring its once-niche RPG series to the forefront of its publishing goals. We already saw what they did with the 5th mainline entry and the two versions that helped bring it fame and glory. Then, they released ports of entries 3-5 on multiple systems so that people could catch up on the series. But then, rumors spread that the third title would be remade. It soon entered the “worst kept secret” category until finally, Persona 3 Reload was announced, and Atlus promised something special with that announcement.

Specifically, they promised that they would drop something every full moon to tease players about the game. Well, the full moon is here, and its “reward” is an extended trailer for Persona 3 Reload. As you’ll see, the opening to the trailer has been inputted with a new scene. Specifically, a scene that features a message about the madness that’s about to happen and the one who is responsible for its cause:

The truth will come to light…



Observe this month's full moon with this extended trailer for Persona 3 Reload!



Will you answer the call?

To those who know the game already, you’ll know where this message was played and who sent it. We won’t spoil it for those who don’t know, though. The rest of the trailer plays exactly like the original, and it will be curious what the next trailer will be when it arrives. Or what shows up at the next full moon.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game’s plot, it revolves are you being a transfer student. Everything should have been pretty basic, except an experiment opened a portal to a new world, and the 25th hour of the day emerged from it. Monsters live within this hour of the day, and only special people can beat them. As it turns out, you are one of those people who can unlock their “Personas” and find out the truth about this realm.

You’ll be joined by loyal friends and comrades that you build up over time, and as you grow with them, so too do their abilities and their importance to you.

In many people’s eyes, this game started the “turnaround” for the franchise. The 4th and 5th entries would take what this game did and build upon it in many ways. The remake is a great chance to see the game with fresh graphics instead of the PS2/PSP era style that doesn’t exactly hold up today.

No release date yet for the game, but there will be more announcements and teases to come!