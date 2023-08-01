Remnant 2: How To Get The Best Armor In The Game | Leto Mark 2 Location Guide

Want to be as tough as you can possibly be in Remnant 2? You’re going to need the Leto Mark 2 Armor Set, a hidden set of armor that is ridiculously heavy but provides the best protection in the entire multiverse. To really make this set viable, you’ll need an accessory to fight back against the extreme encumbrance — there are multiple rings and amulets that can help you with that. Below, we’ll explain how exactly to reach the Leto Mark 2 Armor and how to unlock two accessories that speed up your rolling.

How To Get Leto Mark 2 Armor Set

Start at the Fractured Ingress, Labyrinth and go up the stairs to the right then go right again to a floating bridge that forms in front of you. Ahead, you’ll find a portal. Don’t go through it. Instead check behind it and look down. Drop into the portal below.

After popping out you’ll reach another portal on your left. Go through it to reach an interior chamber. Go through the left door to find a window. Turn around and climb up the stone ledges — platform and jump along this path, crawling through the narrow space. Jump across and to another portal. Use the Biome Portal Key to return to Ward 13.

Back in Ward 13, you’ll reach a secret area that’s only available through this portal. On the left there’s a container where you’ll find the Leto Mk. 2 Armor Set. You can also find the Chicago Typewriter long gun!

ARMOR SET STATS: With the full set, you’ll be heavily encumbered and have 255.4 Armor Value and 66% Damage Reduction — it also has extremely strong elemental defense. You’ll have +10 defense against all elemental damage types.

The armor set is extremely powerful — but it has a huge drawback. Your roll is slow. The dodge flops your character onto the ground instead of quickly dodging an attack. To improve your roll, you’ll want to find a ring to increase your dodge speed.

Best Rings To Improve Encumbrance

The Leto Mk. 2 Armor Set gives you the most defense possible but slows down your dodge so much you’ll struggle even in regular enemy encounters. To give yourself a faster roll, you’ll want to find the following rings. You’ll only need one of the accessories below — not both! Equip one and you’ll be moving much lighter on your feet.

Leto’s Amulet: Lowers encumbrance by 40% and reduces Stamina Penalty when wearing heavy armor. To unlock, wear the Leto Armor Set and roll x100 times. Your roll should be a heavy flop instead of a roll. After performing 100 rolls, it will become available for purchase from Reggie in Ward 13.

Bright Steel Ring: Gives the wearer the fastest possible dodge roll, ignoring your encumbrance. Unlocks by completing 15 biomes — that includes adventure runs. Becomes available to purchase from Reggie in Ward 13.

Unlocking the Bright Steel Ring can take a long time, but the ring is extremely powerful if you’re willing to grind. Leto’s Amulet is a lot easier to earn early in the game, even if it requires sitting around and pressing dodge for half an hour. Being able to take away the one drawback of this armor turns it from a useless hunk of junk into one of the best armor sets in the game.