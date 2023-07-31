Remnant 2: How To Beat Any Boss Solo | Best Builds

Fight back the biggest bosses of Remnant 2 with these solo tips designed to turn your meek post-apocalyptic survivor into an unstoppable warrior. Fans of Soulslike action-RPGs should be familiar with the sudden difficulty spikes normally associated with the bosses of those games — bosses are designed to stop your gameplay session in its tracks and force you to learn the intricacies of your next deadly opponent. Remnant 2 is essentially a game about taking down massive, difficult boss fights.

And because Remnant 2 is a cooperative game, you’ll have a lot more luck taking on each boss with friends online. But if you’re aiming to fight solo, you’ll need some extra tricks up your sleeve. That’s why we’ve put together a list of gear you’ll really want to easy mop the floor with bosses. Playing on the Normal difficulty, using these weapons, rings and skills made almost every boss much easier to deal with. Learn how to survive longer and deal incredible damage with the build tips below.

Defeat Bosses Easily | Solo Tips

Almost every boss can be crushed in Remnant 2 with a few simple tricks — even when you’re playing solo. Damage isn’t the only factor when fighting a boss. You need to survive, so unlock these skills and collect these items to make any boss battle a breeze. Even playing solo, we were able to wipe out every boss ridiculously quickly while also staying topped up on health.

Using Lifesteal To Heal : Lifesteal is much faster than using your relic to heal, and in many cases, far more effective. By combining the Space Crabs Mod and Soul Link Ring you can fully heal yourself and deal extreme damage to the boss effort. You’ll heal instantly.

Space Crabs Mod : Mod the shoots out an egg that spawns x5 space crabs. These enemies follow you and suicide on the nearest enemy, dealing extreme damage. Combine these with the Soul Link Ring to deal crazy damage and heal yourself at the same time. Drops from the Primogenitor boss in The Hatchery , N'Erud .

Soul Link Ring: Special ring that heals you based on the damage inflicted to your summons. In this case, the Space Crabs will die and return a portion of their health to you. When all five summons die, you'll heal almost fully. Found in Yaesha in one of the following locations: The Nameless Nest, The Withering Weald, or The Expanding Glade.

Add the Full Moon Circlet to heal even more. The Full Moon Circle is located in the Imperial Gardens, Yaesha. Below a trap, you can find a hidden room with this item.

In addition to healing, we also want to deal more damage. Focus on Ranged Damage to safely apply damage without putting yourself in too much danger.

Ranged Damage : The following tools make dealing ranged damage easier, including killer skills that are extremely effective against bosses.

: The following tools make dealing ranged damage easier, including killer skills that are extremely effective against bosses. Blackmaw AR-47 : A standard workhorse assault rifle. It’s also one of the best weapons in the game. Accurate and able to deal high damage to target weakpoints. Available to unlock right at the start of the game.

: A standard workhorse assault rifle. It’s also one of the best weapons in the game. Accurate and able to deal high damage to target weakpoints. Available to unlock right at the start of the game. Engineer Heavy Weapon: Vulcan Skill : The Engineer allows you to place a turret that will target and shoot the boss. This can be tricky when you have to stay moving — alternatively, you can summon the Handler’s dog to draw attention away from you briefly.

: The Engineer allows you to place a that will target and shoot the boss. This can be tricky when you have to stay moving — alternatively, you can summon the dog to draw attention away from you briefly. Full Moon Circlet : In addition to providing Lifesteal, this also increases ranged damage by 20% when you’re full health. Combine with other Lifesteal and learn when to dodge, and you’ll be dealing high damage for entire boss fights.

: In addition to providing Lifesteal, this also increases ranged damage by 20% when you’re full health. Combine with other Lifesteal and learn when to dodge, and you’ll be dealing high damage for entire boss fights. Stone of Expanse: Simple ring that increases ranged damage. Found in N’Erud, Abyssal Rift. Grab it off a dead body.

The Engineer and Assault Rifle are useful because they deal damage with very little extra work from you. After placing a turret, the gun will continue to fire and target the boss without your help. Like Space Crabs, this is a “fire and forget” skill that continues to deal damage. Combine that with more powerful weapons like the MP60-R with a Hotshot Mod, two items you’ll get before reaching the first biome in the game,

Solo Build For Dealing With Any Boss

The following are entries of our solo boss fighting build. This build is not perfectly optimized — instead, the build is designed for most players to overcome the toughest challenges in the game. We’ve put a focus on dealing easy damage, healing, and survivability.

Hunter’s Mark Archetype Skill : Increase the Hunter’s spatial awareness by casting an Aura that automatically applies MARK to all enemies within 35m. While senses are heightened, Hunter also gains 15% increases Ranger and Melee damage. Lasts 25s. Cooldown 63s.

: Increase the Hunter’s spatial awareness by casting an Aura that automatically applies MARK to all enemies within 35m. While senses are heightened, Hunter also gains 15% increases Ranger and Melee damage. Lasts 25s. Cooldown 63s. MARK Crit Chance against MARKED enemies is increased by 15% for all allies.

Heavy Weapon : Vulcan Archetype Skill : Deploys a Vulcan Cannon Turret which lasts until its Ammo is exhausted. Turrets that can aim will prioritize targets that the player Aims at. Press SKILL again to enable autonomous targeting.

: : Deploys a Vulcan Cannon Turret which lasts until its Ammo is exhausted. Turrets that can aim will prioritize targets that the player Aims at. Press SKILL again to enable autonomous targeting. To unlock the Engineer Archetype, check out our guide here.

Blackmaw AR-47 : Assault rifle that deals high damage. An extremely versatile gun that’s useful for all classes. The Blackmaw can be purchased in Ward 13 at the start of the game.

: Assault rifle that deals high damage. An extremely versatile gun that’s useful for all classes. The Blackmaw can be purchased in at the start of the game. Space Crabs Mod: Launch an alien egg that bursts on impact, releasing 5 Space Crabs. Crabs follow the caster, leaping toward enemies within 4m and exploding, dealing 141 damage each.

Dreamcatcher + Dreamwave Mod : After dealing 375 damage, Charge Attack will release a Dreamwave flowing outwards 20m and returning to the caster. Dreamwave applies SLOW to all enemies for 10s and grants a Stack of REVERIE for each enemy affected. Each Stack grants +2% to All Damage and +2% Movement Speed, which lasts 15s.

: After dealing 375 damage, Charge Attack will release a Dreamwave flowing outwards 20m and returning to the caster. Dreamwave applies SLOW to all enemies for 10s and grants a Stack of REVERIE for each enemy affected. Each Stack grants +2% to All Damage and +2% Movement Speed, which lasts 15s. The Dreamcatcher is difficult to unlock. Learn how to unlock the Dreamcatcher here.

MP60-R + Hotshot Mod : Imbues ammunition with FIRE and increases Ranged damage by 15% for 20s. Shots also apply BURNING, dealing 413.6 FIRE Damage over 10 seconds.

: Imbues ammunition with FIRE and increases Ranged damage by 15% for 20s. Shots also apply BURNING, dealing 413.6 FIRE Damage over 10 seconds. Learn how to get the MP60-R here.

Full Moon Circlet : Ranged damage Lifesteal 3% base damage dealt. At full health, Ranged damage is increased by 20%.

: Ranged damage Lifesteal 3% base damage dealt. At full health, Ranged damage is increased by 20%. Zania’s Malice : Dealing Weakspot damage increases Weakspot damage by 10% for 7s. Stacks 3x.

: Dealing Weakspot damage increases Weakspot damage by 10% for 7s. Stacks 3x. Deep Pocket Ring : Increases Ammo Reserves by 25%.

: Increases Ammo Reserves by 25%. Stone of Expanse : Increases Ranged damage by 12%. Reduces all other damage by 6%.

: Increases Ranged damage by 12%. Reduces all other damage by 6%. Soul Link: Summons Lifesteal 5% of base damage dealt which returns to the wearer as Health.

Any armor set will work for your build. These are some of our favorites — and many of these items can be unlocked right at the start of the game.