Remnant 2: How To Earn More Scrap | Money Farming Guide

Farm scrap in Remnant 2 the easy way with these quick tips. Scrap is one of your most valuable resources and there’s never enough to buy everything you need. Scrap is required for upgrading your gear and for unlocking new archetypes — which can be very expensive. Unlocking a second archetype to equip is essential for powering up your character, and getting new ones can take hours of work just for the scrap. But there are easier ways to earn scrap.

To get the most scrap, you can use an easy feature called Adventure Mode. This extra mode is only unlocked after you complete a biome — once the biome is complete, you can restart the biome totally randomized and rerolled. You’ll be able to experience everything you missed the first time and recollect accessories, armor sets and more. Adventure Mode is important for upgrading your weapons — you’ll find +1 versions of weapons when you get them a second time — but it’s even more important for earning scrap. Learn all about it in the full guide below.

More Remnant 2 guides:

Solo Tips | Engineer Unlock

How To Earn More Scrap

How To Farm Scrap: Play Adventure Mode to earn more scrap. Instead of 8~ scrap drops, you’ll get 30-40~ scrap drops. You’re much more likely to get bigger drops during Adventure Mode. That’s a x5 drop rate

When selecting Adventure Mode, it rerolls a biome / region so you’ll see different quests, events, areas and bosses. You can only access areas you’ve completed — and by replaying areas, you can find doubles of items you’ve already picked up. Instead of collecting a double, you’ll get scrap instead. Items will give 250 / 500 scrap.

NOTE: Anything other than weapons will give you scrap when you collect doubles. Weapons will give you a +1 Upgrade when collecting.

Replaying N’erud, the first major biome of the game in Adventure Mode, you can earn 4,500 scrap per run. Certain areas are more likely to drop accessories or armor. If you target those locations specifically, you can quickly collect +1,000 scrap from a Quick Adventure session.

How To Earn More Scrap: An amulet called the Scavenger’s Bauble gives +50% Scrap Drops when equipped. It is located in the Yaesha biome in an overworld region called The Far Woods or The Twisted Chantry. The amulet seems to always drop in this location somewhere — regions are randomly generated, so you’ll need to search the map.

The Scavenger’s Bauble makes scrap farming so, so much easier. You may need to farm for scrap before finding it, but after you’ll be swimming in scrap when you replay areas. I recommend replaying each area at least once — even twice. You’ll experience new challenges and can safely finish it with your improved gear. Take it slow and you’ll crush the later biomes with plenty of cash to spare.