Hot Toys Might Have Leaked Spider-Man 2 Symbiote Iron Spider Suit

Update:

Here are what some viewers had to say about the new figure and suit design.

Whoever’s idea it was to allow us to combine the symbiote and the iron arms need a raise NOW. Brodineee – Reddit Comment

The robotic arms are the only bad thing. They look good but I would have much preferred it to be full symbiote arms. GayHamster42069 – Reddit Comment

I’m sorry…BUT IS THIS MF USING THE ARMS WITH THE BLACK SUIT ON???? That is just overkill lmao. Grimberry9 – Reddit Comment

Original Story…

Marvel’s Spider-Man was a huge hit for Insomniac Games, so it shouldn’t have come to anyone’s surprise that a sequel was coming out. With the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 set to launch this October, fans are looking at anything they can to get an early scoop on what’s to come. Fortunately, we have a look into one suit combination thanks to a preview for an upcoming Hot Toys figure. It looks like Peter Parker might be rocking the symbiote and iron spider suit together.

A big component of this upcoming installment is dealing with the symbiote. This has fans eager to use the new power Peter will have at his disposal, but today, a new preview for a Hot Tops shows that we might get to enjoy the iron spider suit with it. I’m sure you’re all familiar with the symbiote by now. This parasite can unlock some extra power and rage for Peter, but there’s also the iron spider suit. This suit arms Peter with mechanical arms that can further aid Peter in navigating around the world and helping Peter fight off enemies with a bit more ease. We’ll have to see just what these powers-ups do for Peter within the upcoming game, but as mentioned, the Hot Toys figurine seems to suggest that Peter will get to experience both together.

Fans took to Reddit to showcase the figure, where most fans seem to agree; this figure looks awesome. It might be quite the setup for players when going through the game as well, but again, we’ll have to wait and see if this will be the case. As mentioned by some of the comments within the Reddit post, the theory was that Peter would use these mechanical arms to replace the strength Peter had with the symbiote. But since this is showing the suit together, that might not be the case at all.

As mentioned, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to launch on October 20, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5 exclusively. Meanwhile, we know that Peter will be teaming up with Miles Morales as they deal with the Venom symbiote and a new militia led by the infamous Sergei Kravinoff mercenary. While this is coming out for the PlayStation 5, it’s worth noting that we might eventually see this title launch for the PC later on. After all, we saw Marvel’s Spider-Man launch for the PC. But with the time frame Sony deals with for their PC releases, it likely won’t be available on PC for a few years after its release on PlayStation 5. In the meantime, you can check out a trailer for the game down below.