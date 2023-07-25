Sledgehammer Games Social Media Update Teases Next Call of Duty Game

Call of Duty fans are waiting patiently for that next installment reveal. It has yet to make its way out into the public, but already some fans are pointing toward the Modern Warfare series. That shouldn’t be surprising, as the number of teases and leaks have all but officially confirmed that the next game will be within that series. So while we wait for that official reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, fans can continue scavenging the internet for any clues that point toward that next major release.

Today, thanks to VGC, we’re finding out that Sledgehammer Games just changed up their Twitter banner. That’s not uncommon for some changes to take place for developers hyping up a new game launch. However, the change does indicate that we’re getting ready for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. One symbol is the only change to indicate a new clue to the next Call of Duty. Sledgehammer Games replaced one letter to reveal the Roman numeral III in the style of the letter E. So naturally, plenty of fans are again pointing out this is the developer’s small tease towards the next game reveals.

So far, Activision is staying quiet. Yesterday after the Monster Energy leak revealing the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III logo, the company made a slight joke online. Furthermore, it’s been confirmed that some carry-over content will be from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to the next game. But again, we have to wait for that actual official reveal of the next installment, and fortunately, we know when that will be.

Whew. Mondays. Anyone have an energy drink they can spare? — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 24, 2023

The next big Call of Duty reveal will happen during the announcement of the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II season 5. So when that happens, we’ll get to see this game reveal open up to the public. Meanwhile, in other news related to Call of Duty, we’re still waiting on the CMA to hear out Microsoft’s resolutions to the regulator’s concerns. If the CMA agrees, then Microsoft can move forward with the purchase of Activision Blizzard. Of course, we already know that Call of Duty will remain on competitor platforms as Sony did sign a contract with Microsoft guaranteeing them Call of Duty games for at least a decade.