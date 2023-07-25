Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Gets Praised By Media Preview

Armored Core fans have been waiting for a good while on a new installment. But fortunately for them, The Game Awards 2022 shined a light on this IP. Once again, this franchise is back up and running with FromSoftware oiling up this mechanical beast of an IP with the upcoming Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon release. We’re getting this game in the marketplace next month, and so far, marketing materials for the title have been surprisingly scarce. That changed today when FromSoftware released a new video highlighting the gameplay aspects of the title.

If you’re eager to dive into this game, then you might have already caught the gameplay preview. As mentioned, there were a few aspects of the title highlighted. However, we’re now finding out select media members had the chance to play through an early build demo of the game. One of which was reported by IGN. According to their report, it seems like this might be quite a solid experience both for newcomers and those that want a bit of a challenge regarding their video games.

According to the media preview report from IGN, it’s reported that picking up this game will be easy. If you’re familiar with third-person shooters, then you shouldn’t have too much of a struggle getting a grasp of how this game works. Now we knew this wouldn’t be a Souls type of game. It’s been stressed in the past that Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will play out similarly to previous installments. But again, through the media preview, it looks like this game will still offer quite a challenge.

As the gameplay preview showcased, there are a few weapons to attach to your mech and the internal components inside. Each of these components will help adjust to your playstyle. But as reported, there are still plenty of battles to test your skills. Everything from dodging, using all of your weapons, and ensuring your energy is not depleted, leaving you completely open for a devastating attack, is crucial to winning the battles. With that said, the gameplay preview stream also highlighted that players can now stagger enemies. This is apparently done by attacking select components located on an enemy, which will cause the target to stagger. During this phase, you’ll be able to deliver more devastating blows against your enemy.

While previews are painting a pretty thrilling picture, we still have to wait before we can get our hands on Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. The video game is still set to launch on August 25, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.