Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Combat, Assembly Customization, Boss Battles & More Revealed

Since yesterday, we knew we would get a big breakdown of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. The video game has managed to steer a bit away from marketing, but since we’re getting the title next month, FromSoftware is finally shedding some light on the gameplay aspect of the title. Today the studio offered a bit more insight into the gameplay mechanics of this title during a stream showcase. Fortunately, if you missed out, you’re in luck. The entire stream can be viewed below.

The gameplay preview was rather brief, but FromSoftware highlighted a few areas of the game that players might have been interested in. For instance, our Armored Core can navigate the skies above through thrusts and boosters. This will help give you an advantage over some of the enemy targets. While on the subject of combat, players will find that some missions will give them some extra help through Ally Armored Core units. However, if you ever face a larger enemy target, staggering it will be your best option. Hitting specific systems of a target will enable you to stagger it and unleash more brutal damage attacks.

Of course, boss battles might prove to be even trickier. The name of the game for these fights will be studying your enemy and getting used to their moves before you construct a strategy of your own. But overall, the way you play will be up to you as the game will feature a rather robust assembly system. Players can customize their Armored Core with different weapons, frame parts, and internal parts for power management.

With Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, we’re getting a new journey as an augmented human named C4-621. We know this protagonist is an Armored Core pilot taking on odd jobs as a mercenary for corporations and resistance groups. Meanwhile, the overall narrative in this game is that a new energy source dubbed the Coral was uncovered on the planet Rubicon 3. However, the first attempts to uncover this energy source resulted in devastation. Flames have engulfed the star system, with corporations still seeking power.

Currently, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is set to launch on August 25, 2023. When the game finally releases into the marketplace, you can expect it to be available for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Again, as mentioned earlier, if you didn’t catch the gameplay stream showcase, then you can view it in full down below.