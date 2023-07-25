Quantum Error Developers Are Canceling PlayStation 4 Version

It’s not surprising these days to see video games release without a version for last-generation platforms. However, there are still some developers hopeful that their next big video game release will be capable on the likes of a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. One development team that falls in this category was TeamKill Media. The development team revealed their Quantum Error project and is still actively developing the title. However, today the studio has taken to the official Quantum Error Twitter account and alerted followers that the PlayStation 4 version of the game was canceled.

If you’re unfamiliar with Quantum Error, this is an FPS horror experience. Players are taking the role of a fireman sent out to a remote research facility to offer aid from an uncontrollable fire. However, our protagonist is met with some hostile anomalies upon reaching the facility. The game offers a bleak atmosphere where players are forced to use an assortment of tools like your trusty ax to get through some of the obstacles or enemies in their way. How this game will do in the marketplace in comparison to other similar titles like Dead Space remains to be seen. However, as mentioned, if you were holding out hope that this game would launch on the PlayStation 4, then you’re out of luck.

Unfortunately, we are going to have to cancel the PS4 version of QE. Even with the game being made from the beginning for the PS5, we still had hopes we could make a PS4 version happen, but with the level of quality we have achieved with QE with gameplay running at 60fps, we have… — QUANTUM ERROR (@Quantum_Error) July 25, 2023

The developers alerted followers on the Quantum Error Twitter account that the studio was initially hopeful that they could bring out a PlayStation 4 version of the game despite working on the PlayStation 5 hardware. However, as they continued to work on the title, they realized that the PlayStation 4 was too underpowered for what they needed to make the gameplay similar to the PlayStation 5. According to the tweet, it looks like the PlayStation 4 version of the game would see too much downgrading along with a slower HDD speed that it wouldn’t be fair for PlayStation 4 players.

No not at launch, we don’t know when a pc port will be done. — QUANTUM ERROR (@Quantum_Error) July 25, 2023

But don’t expect the Xbox One to do any better. There weren’t plans to bring this game out on the Xbox One. So right now, the title is slated to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, one user reached out about a PC port, and according to the developers, they are not sure when a PC port will be done. But there won’t be a PC version of the game available when the title does launch. For now, you can view the latest gameplay footage that was released this month.