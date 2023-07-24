Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Logo Leaks Online

Update:

It looks like even the developers are joining in on the fun.

Whew. Mondays. Anyone have an energy drink they can spare? — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 24, 2023

Original Story…

There is a ton of hype built around Call of Duty as each year, we get a new thrilling installment to dive into. We don’t know what the next game is at the moment. Or we should say we don’t know what the next game is about officially. It’s been all but confirmed that the next game is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III which will follow after last year’s release, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. While we’re waiting for the official reveal to come out, a new leak popped up online that showcased the logo for the game on a promotional Monster Energy drink case. The cardboard cases were leaked online, giving players more confirmation that this is the next game coming out into the marketplace.

Besides that, the logo is nothing that we didn’t already expect, but we have a tweet from Charlie Intel. You can view the image from that link, but these images may be removed from various sources online. If that’s the case, then you might be forced into waiting for the actual reveal from Activision regarding this next Call of Duty installment. As mentioned, we know that is in the works. Last week, Activision unveiled that we can expect a reveal soon as it’s set for the Season 05 announcement.

Meanwhile, to further confirm that we’re still in the Modern Warfare series, the tweet sent out last week also noted that we would see additional Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II carry-forward details get unveiled alongside the reveal. So the wait shouldn’t be too much for players to endure. Otherwise, the other big news related to Call of Duty has been centered around the Activision Blizzard purchase from Microsoft.

Microsoft made a massive bid to acquire the company, and ensuring this purchase goes through has been challenging. Regulators have been going over this deal, with the UK CMA being primarily the last hurdle for Microsoft to overcome. If you don’t recall, Microsoft and the CMA are still going through discussions. In fact, last week, we learned that the CMA is still waiting for Microsoft to bring out some resolutions to the CMA’s concerns over this purchase. So we could soon see Call of Duty land under the Xbox umbrella by the time this next game is released into the marketplace. Fortunately, we already know that this franchise is not leaving competitor platforms like PlayStation 5 after this deal goes through. We know Microsoft will continue to see installments land on PlayStation 5 for at least a decade.