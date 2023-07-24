Steam Officially Kicks Off Stealth Fest Sale

Who doesn’t love a good deal? I certainly do, especially with video games. If you don’t want your wallets and bank accounts to burst into tears and become barren, knowing what video games to skip out on at launch is crucial. After all, this latest generation of console platforms had just seen a price hike from $59.99 to $69.99. So finding deals and promos might help you keep up with some incredible games and keep a bit of that hard-earned money in your bank accounts. If you’re a PC gamer, then you’re in luck. A new sale event has just kicked off on Valve’s Steam digital marketplace.

Steam is holding its Stealth Fest. This sale event was advertised last week, but starting today, you can get some of the incredible game deals being featured. Of course, you don’t have to spend anything as there are some fee demos available as well to showcase further a few of the video games being offered along with titles coming out. If you’re looking to stay stealthy and stick within the shadows, then check out some of these video game deals below.

Steam Stealth Fest Game Deal Highlights

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint $11.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is $7.99

Thief Simulator $2.99

Serial Cleaners $9.99

Deceive Inc. $14.99

Hitman World of Assassinations $34.99

A Plague Tale Innocence $7.99

Little Nightmares II $9.89

Sniper Elite 5 $16.99

Far Cry 6 $14.99

Generation Zero $7.49

Outlast $2.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $11.99

That should hopefully give you enough of a varied look into some of the video games being offered right now at a discount. Meanwhile, you can view the full Stealth Fest sale promo right here. This event is going on right now and will be available until July 31, 2023. Meanwhile, there is also a trailer for the sale which you can view below. As mentioned, even if you’re not keen on spending anything right now, then there are demos for a wide range of video games to try out. There’s even a selection of games that are completely free to play.

Of course, if you miss out on this sale, then you can expect another sale coming in during the fall. Steam typically holds grand sale promo events during the different seasons, so there should be something else coming out around the corner.