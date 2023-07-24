Starfield Fan Spent 200 Hours Compiling Full Skill Tree Details

There is a ton of hype for the upcoming release, Starfield. Bethesda is nearing the release of the next big RPG. However, some fans are way ahead of the curve by ensuring a complete content breakdown before this game lands in the marketplace. Today, a new post on the Starfield subreddit unveiled what fans believe to be the full skill tree system. If this is the case, we can expect quite a range of skills, so pick through, and it’s all thanks to ads8dhd.

This Reddit user posted all the information they came across so far with the game. Apparently, over 200 hours were spent researching every asset and footage release for Starfield to complete the entire skill tree. With a Google document page and a series of images to further back up their research, all that’s left is to see if anything is missing from this skill tree system when Starfield launches into the marketplace. The skills will have four tiers available, which will further buff players up. Additionally, the skills range into five different categories.

The categories offered right now are physical, social, combat, science, and tech. But as you can imagine, the skills can range to a wide variety of different attributes that may cater to your play style. For instance, you can have buffs to improve your stealth, endurance, combat, the amount of weight you can carry, and defenses. That’s just naming a few, and these skills could be tweaked a bit before the game actually launches. After all, this is content uncovered by one fan who spent time seeking these skills out using promotional material released for the game. But overall, you can expect over sixty different skills here to invest in potentially.

Of course, we don’t have too much of a wait to endure before we can start playing through this game and building up our characters. Currently, Starfield is set to launch this September 6, 2023, for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. But if you want to dive into the documents and research ads8dhd spent on the skill tree system, then you can find all the details right here on the Starfield subreddit post.

For now, while you wait for the game to release finally, there is a deep dive video from last month available. Bethesda released a new video last month further detailing the shipbuilding, combat, and exploration featured within the game. That video is available to watch below.