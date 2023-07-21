Mortal Kombat 1 Next Character Reveal Gets A Small Tease

Plenty of hype is built around that next major installment of the Mortal Kombat franchise. Coming off Mortal Kombat 11, we might have assumed that Ed Boon and the talented folks over at NetherRealm Studios would be bringing out Mortal Kombat 12. In speculation, this would have been a continuation of the storyline where a new big bad would pop up, giving our protectors of the world another uphill battle. But instead, we’re getting something different in the form of a brand-new timeline. It’s a reboot of sorts, with Mortal Kombat 1 coming out later this year. But with it also means a new roster of fighters, some of which we might not have seen in a good while.

We’ve seen some of the characters that will be making an appearance within this game. However, there are bound to be some additional character reveals that will lead us all the way up to the game’s release. Later today, we know that for those that attend the San Diego Comic-Con or watch the media streams online, there will be a small panel focusing on Mortal Kombat 1. The video game will apparently have a showcase revealing the next character, and already Ed Boon is giving fans a small tease of what era we should be looking toward.

Trailer hint numero uno. pic.twitter.com/Lw9oWIjoZ6 — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 20, 2023

According to a recent tweet from Ed Boon, the next trailer will offer players a small look at one character from the 3D era. This was a hint that the clip supplied showcased 3D glasses. That doesn’t narrow things down too much, but it does point players to the wide range of 3D video game installments for Mortal Kombat. Fortunately, there are likely more characters being unveiled after today, so if your personal favorite character hasn’t made their grand return quite yet, then you still might be in luck. We’ll just have to wait and see, as the game doesn’t launch until September of this year.

As mentioned, Mortal Kombat 1 is set in a new timeline, and with it, the characters we’ve come to know over the years might be different in this game. New alliances and friendships will be featured, so we’re not sure what to expect from some of these characters. Likewise, this game will introduce Kameo Fighters for players to use. Think of these as side characters who can easily be activated to join in the fight and help deliver a few combo moves against the enemy. It’s important to note that this is not a tag team system. You won’t control these characters more than just inputting a button press to lend a hand with a quick combo.

Currently, Mortal Kombat 1 is set to launch on September 19, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Again, we know those interested in the game can sit in and watch a panel for this title during SDCC later today.