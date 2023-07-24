Is Super Mario Bros Wonder Really “Decimating Testers”?

Let’s be honest here when it comes to the 2D and 3D video games that feature Mario; they’re not always known for their difficulty. Yes, there are plenty of challenges to take on, especially in the 3D space, and certain boss fights can be challenging, but it’s not to the level of certain “git gud” video games today. You could argue that’s by design, as Nintendo is looking to bring more casual video games to the fold, and having a “simple game with Mario” is an easy sell. But that might change with Super Mario Bros Wonder, as one insider says the game will not be what you expect.

The leaker in question is Zippo, who has a spotty record of reporting on the Nintendo Switch and its “upcoming titles.” But in the case of Super Mario Bros Wonder, he says that the game is challenging to the extent that it’s “decimating testers” who try it out:

“If you think this game is going to be a walk in the park, then you’re in for a rude awakening. It’s a Mario game, so of course it’s going to accessible for everyone, but I’m hearing that Nintendo has ramped the game’s general difficulty up quite a bit,” claimed Zippo. “So much so, that humorously, the game has apparently been absolutely decimating testers and people working/localizing the game.”

That would be quite a feat if true and definitely something gamers wouldn’t expect. But we do feel the need to put some caveats on these statements. First, as noted, Zippo hasn’t been right many times in the past, including certain franchises getting games on Switch that never materialized.

Another thing here is that while the difficulty might be enough to “decimate testers,” that could be turned down due to how the testers react. It’s common for developers and publishers to find the “right balance” between a game being too easy or hard. So Nintendo could easily “lower the difficulty” to make it more in line with past 2D titles with Mario.

Regardless of the difficulty, there’s little doubt that the upcoming platformer will be a unique experience for longtime fans. The reason is that the game will have a very “trippy” aesthetic, and the levels will do things you’ve never seen before thanks to items like the “Wonder Flowers,” which you can see in action below.

Anything is possible with Wonder Flowers! Expect the unexpected from these game-changing items in #SuperMarioBrosWonder, launching 20/10.



Watch the full trailer: https://t.co/JwTwGxLEd5 pic.twitter.com/SHdFFd68Ft — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) July 23, 2023

Given all the craziness that is going on in the video above, one can only imagine how it’ll be when the full game comes out in October.