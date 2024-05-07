A New Fortnite Season Is Halfway Here

The latest Fortnite update has brought many different Star Wars events to the game, but we are heading toward the final part of the season, meaning in just a couple weeks a new one will be announced and beginning.

So far there are a lot of different rumors floating around about everything that will be involved in Chapter 5 Season 3. When the roadmap was leaked – at least so we think – it showed a bunch of different collaborations that could be underway for the game that could be coming in this next season of the game.

It is suggested that the next season of the game will begin on May 24, but it is not yet official that that will be the release date of it. Something that is for sure coming in Season 3 is that Fall Guys will be coming to Fortnite, including some Fall Guys related shop items that will be available to be used in the battle royale.

The roadmap which showed Billie Eilish possibly coming to Fortnite – which ended up happening, also showed that Pirates of the Caribbean is supposed to join the game as well being its next collaboration, but so far this isn’t official. The next unofficial rumor is Metallica coming to Fortnite Festival.

When it comes to LEGO Fortnite, we don’t know if anything new will be added for a while since the game is set to have the Star Wars event continue until July. There’s not much that we do know for sure yet, but these are the rumors that are cricling around regarding it.