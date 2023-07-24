Some Mortal Kombat 1 Fans Aren’t Happy With New Ermac Design

As the past weekend proved, fans of Mortal Kombat 1 have much to look forward to. NetherRealm Studios is slowly fleshing out the new world that Fire God Liu Kang built thanks to his new abilities in the last game, and many are excited about the reveals to come. Adding to that fun was the reveal of the first set of fighters to arrive in the Kombat Pack, including Omni-Man, Homelander, and Peacemaker. But among the Kombatants that you are familiar with are Takeda, Quan Chi, and Ermac. Despite the excitement over these characters coming to the game in DLC form, many aren’t happy with the looks of some of them.

Specifically, a group of fans went online after the trailer aired and noted how they weren’t fans of the new look for Ermac. Here are some of their comments about the “situation”:

Sorry, back off hiatus for a second just to rant.



What the fuck did you do to my boy, Ermac?!



You give him an awesome design in MK11, but you can't play him, relegate him to a side mode & murder the shit out of him in that mode.



Looking like a goddamn disappointed grandad. pic.twitter.com/bwlqSDEGvU — Ryan – McMetalface (@PsychoEnigmaYT) July 22, 2023

SO ABOUT THESE 2



Very happy to see them, however…



Quan Chi still wearing basically the same outfit TO THIS DAY is irritating. Should have had a big redesign like Tanya and turnt into like a frail necromancer.



That is NOT Ermac… What have they done to you.. pic.twitter.com/9U9etsZNba — Braybray (@Bray_Bray) July 22, 2023

That new ermac design is straight ass they cooked with Mortal Kombat X but not this new game pic.twitter.com/ipMppwg11M — JayC (@JCLofi) July 21, 2023

As you can see, they’re a very passionate bunch. But they also were good at explaining why they weren’t happy with the situation. When you look at the many looks that Ermac has had over the years, you can see why this more “low-key” look doesn’t feel right to them. If anything, it’s one of the most “bare bones” looks he’s ever had.

Now, is this the most pressing issue that Mortal Kombat 1 has? Not even close. But it’s an interesting “backlash” to the new scenario that’s going on in this universe. As stated before, this game is a “reborn” universe thanks to Liu Kang getting Kronika’s crown and rewriting the world as he sees fit.

Many of the characters or relationships that we know from past games have been changed in significant ways. For example, Mileena is the ruler of Outworld and was fully human before being infected with the Tarkatan Disease. Kitana is her loyal sister who wants to protect her family from the hate that will come if they find out the truth.

Then, there are the ninjas. Scorpion and Sub-Zero are now brothers, and Smoke is at their side as an “adopted member” of their clan. Meanwhile, Rain and Li Mei serve Outworld in different ways, and we still have more characters to be revealed.

Many characters we’ve mentioned have “updated,” or all-new looks to fit the new universe and upgraded franchise style. Inevitably, with so many changes, one would come along that didn’t please fans. Turns out, the straw that broke the camel’s back was Ermac.