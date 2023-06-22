Super Mario Bros. Wonder Officially Unveiled

Update:

Since this video went live it had gained over 3.3M views. Here are what some viewers are saying.

This actually looks amazing. Such a refreshing take on 2D Mario since every NSMB game was basically the same. iDeactivateMC – YouTube Comment

Just when everyone asks “How much weirder can this get”, Elephant Mario shows up. And he just stands there, basking in what he has wrought upon the world. Loudward_ – YouTube Comment

SMB Wonder looks fantastic. Nintendo has completely reimagined their 2D Mario games again and I’m loving it. 8bitneslife652 – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

The last mainline Mario game to release was Super Mario Odyssey back in 2017. Of course, we have seen a wide assortment of games featuring Mario or even past enhancements to older games like Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. However, it might be time that another Mario game graced the marketplace once again. After all, we just had the massive Super Mario Bros. Movie hit. So what better way to further capitalize on this momentum than by bringing out another Mario game into the mix?

We’ve seen plenty of rumors leading up to today’s Nintendo Direct that a 2D Mario game was coming out. For instance, Zippo, an industry insider that has a track record for leaking out Nintendo content, has spoken quite a bit about this upcoming video game. In the past, the leaker touched on the fact that this game was in development for several years, and it featured past 2D Mario veterans with Takashi Tezuka and Hiroyuki Kimura as producers.

Meanwhile, Zippo noted that this would be a game that featured Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad as playable characters. If you were waiting on another 2D Mario game to make its way out into the marketplace, then we have good news to share. Today during the Nintendo Direct, Nintendo finally unveiled the next fabled Mario game to release into the marketplace.

The game is officially called Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and it brings out the same classic 2D side-scrolling formula that we’ve come to know and love from this franchise. However, there are some notable additions. Within the game are Wonder Flowers, which will drastically change the level up in some very unexpected ways. Likewise, while previous leaks suggested Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad are playable, they did forget to add one other character into the mix. We know that this game will also include Daisy as a playable character.

Fortunately, if you’re a fan of the more classic Super Mario Bros. style of gameplay, then you’ll get to enjoy this game in a few months. Currently, the developers at Nintendo are pushing to get this game out into the marketplace on October 20, 2023. If you happened to miss out on today’s Nintendo Direct, then check out the game trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder in the video we have embedded down below.