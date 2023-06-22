Princess Peach Is Getting Her Own Game Next Year

Update:

Here are what some fans had to say so far about the recent teaser.

THIS LOOKS AMAZING!!! I can't wait to see more — Roberto Makoto🤘🏾🔺📼👾 (@MakotoKorp) June 21, 2023

I'm speechless; this is a most unexpected delight and the highlight announcement of the Direct for me! ✌️ — JCKIX’s Art (@JCKIX_art) June 21, 2023

NINTENDO I AM SCREAMING — 𝙽𝚊𝚝𝚊𝚕𝚒𝚎 (@MayhemMermaid) June 21, 2023

Original Story…

Nintendo has a wide assortment of iconic characters and franchises. However, some of the supporting characters we’ve seen in these franchises could use their own video game title. Today, during the Nintendo Direct, it looks like we will get just that. A new upcoming video game is coming for the Nintendo Switch that stars none other than Princess Peach.

It’s time to show the world Princess Peach is able to endure a grand adventure. While our favorite plumber Mario is typically the one venturing out and saving the princess from the evil Bowser, it looks like he might be sitting on the sidelines for this game. We don’t know much of anything right now about this video game. While the Nintendo Direct highlighted that we would be seeing games coming out for the Nintendo Switch this year, this upcoming title is actually slated to hit the marketplace in 2024.

A brand-new game starring Princess Peach is coming to #NintendoSwitch in 2024! Stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/NO3Z5RBt0w — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2023

The footage was incredibly brief and didn’t offer much insight into what we could expect this game to entail. Instead, we just know thnat the game will be starring Princess Peach, and we will see it on the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2024. You can, however, get a few looks into the game through the tweet from Nintendo above. It’s a small look into the teaser that was showcased.

At any rate, we’ll be waiting to hear more about this new upcoming mysterious game as we get closer to its release next year. But for you Princess Peach fans out there, this is not the only new game coming out in which you can play as the character. A brand new Super Mario Bros. video game was also unveiled. Nintendo is bringing out a 2D side-scrolling title called Super Mario Bros. Wonder which will offer a brand new adventure. We don’t have too many details about the game just yet, but we do know that Princess Peach will be a playable character.

This upcoming platformer will allow players to go through the game as Mario, Princess Peach, Luigi, Daisy, and Toad. While Princess Peach’s upcoming adventure is not slated to launch until 2024, Super Mario Bros. Wonder will land in the marketplace on October 20, 2023. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer for Super Mario Bros. Wonder in the video we have embedded down below.