Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wave 5 DLC Brings New Characters

Update:

Since this video went live it has been viewed over 511K times. Here is what some viewers had to say.

Petey Piranha returning has made my day iDeactivateMC – YouTube Comment

I love this new map, it’s like something out of Mario Party DS with everything being so large and then all the characters being so tiny! Superbad16 – YouTube Comment

I love all of the returning characters! I hope Funky Kong and Pauline are the last 2 additions. Pokuz – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

Mario Kart is an iconic and classic video game franchise. Over the years, we’ve seen several installments released into the marketplace. However, the latest mainline installment is actually a port from a previous release. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been one of the key games to purchase alongside the Nintendo Switch. While it’s not a new mainline installment, as Mario Kart 8 did release for the Nintendo Wii U, the game is still heavily enjoyed today. But to keep players enjoying this game and likely pushing that next mainline installment back a bit further, Nintendo has released a series of DLCs.

Players who were interested in these DLCs have already obtained four of them. They had new courses to race through and even a character in the past. However, we have another DLC wave in the works for this summer. Those of you who are interested can get ready for wave 5. Little has been showcased about the upcoming DLC, but today, we finally got a new highlight for the game. During today’s Nintendo Direct, Nintendo revealed a few of the characters you can expect to see show up in the game with this DLC release.

For starters, we know that a new course is coming to the game called Squeaky Clean Sprint. It’s a course that takes place at a giant bathroom-style level. But that’s not the only thing unveiled; during the video trailer for the upcoming wave 5 DLC, we have a few additional characters coming into the game.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wave 5 DLC Characters

Petey Piranha – Mario Kart Double Dash

Wiggler – Mario Kart 7

Kamek – Mario Kart Tour

Unfortunately, we don’t have a specific release date for when this DLC will be arriving in the marketplace. All that Nintendo noted in the trailer was that this wave 5 DLC would be coming out later this summer. With that said, if you missed out on the Nintendo Direct and the trailer for this upcoming Mario Kart 8 Deluxe wave 5 DLC, then check out the video footage down below. We should likely see even more courses get highlighted as we get closer to its release date, as it’s already noted that there will be eight more courses being added to the mix. So get ready for plenty of more action-packed racing with your friends during summer break.