Escape From Tarkov Director Asks for Player Feedback

For years, Escape From Tarkov has been one of the most popular FPS survival games on the market. However, the title has found itself facing off against more and more competition, and recent controversies haven’t helped. In an effort to turn things around, Head of Studio and Game Director Nikita Buyanov has taken to X to ask the community what they’d like to see in the future.

shoot your ideas here 👌 https://t.co/M5Q0dcugnk — Nikita Buyanov (@nikgeneburn) May 10, 2024

So far, Found in Raid removal has been the top suggestion, followed by more quality-of-life features, new items, better-implemented wipes, and better map optimization. Load times are also something that could be improved going forward, and as with other major FPS titles, cheating remains a consistent problem in Escape From Tarkov.

Recently, Escape From Tarkov added a paid PvE mode and microtransactions, as well as a special edition that many have dubbed pay-to-win due to its included bonuses. This has caused a major fallout in the once-loyal community, and this effort by Buyanov might, sadly, be too little too late to mend lost trust.

The aforementioned special edition costs a whopping $250 and will include a full PvE version of the game and an equipable item that will make certain AI enemies less aggressive. After pushback, BattleState Games agreed to give those buying the $150 Edge of Darkness edition access to PvE as well. Unfortunately, they can’t do this right away because of a lack of server capacity.

Set in the fictional Norvisk region in northwestern Russia, the game follows a war between two private military companies– United Security and the Battle Encounter Assault Regiment.