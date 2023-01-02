Escape From Tarkov V0.13 Patch Trailer & Notes Outlined

Escape from Tarkov, one of the most popular shooters in the world has dropped a new patch, elevating the game (which is still in Beta) to version 0.13, a patch that addresses a large number of requests from players, as well as the usual bug fixes, brand new content and more. Buckle in, because this is a lengthy update.

“We present the Escape from Tarkov 0.13.0.0 patch notes. There will be a wipe with the patch.

New content:

Streets of Tarkov

Since the establishment of the special economic zone in Norvinsk region, the city of Tarkov has become the center of its development and a key location on the map, lavishly fueled by international investment. In a short time, the city grew into a large metropolis with all the respective infrastructure. One of the main investors was TerraGroup, officially a biotechnology R&D company with offices in 18 countries around the world. However, its list of interests extends much wider than claimed, and its appetite keeps growing. Most of the major enterprises in Tarkov and Norvinsk Region were in one way or another connected to this organization. The city is home to its main office, laboratories, workshops of industrial enterprises and a branch of the USEC private military company (hired by TerraGroup for security).

The city of Tarkov is located in northwest Russia and is part of the Norvinsk Region. It is located on the right bank of the Gulf of Finland, in the south of the Karelian Isthmus. The population of once an actively developing city was nearly one million people. In the mid-sixties of the 20th century, there were large instrumentation and electronic defense companies built before the city, which served as the basis for the development of ZATO (closed administrative-territorial formation). The ZATO status was lifted in 1994.

After a huge corruption scandal associated with TerraGroup, when it became clear that the situation would not settle down, the company’s management gave an order to USEC operators to not allow even the government and law enforcement officials to access the facilities. PMC operatives fulfilled the task, while virtually the entire senior and middle management of TerraGroup left the city. After this, a mass evacuation of all company resources began. Chaos erupted in the city. To counter the USEC PMCs who were still defending the property of TerraGroup, a newly created PMC BEAR, officially unrelated to the government, but rumored to have a direct protectorate of the Russian authorities, was sent to the city.

Active fighting broke out between the two PMCs, using all kinds of weaponry. All this time, the population was actively evacuated by the city’s own resources, as well as with the help of the Russian Armed Forces and the UN peacekeeping contingent. In a short time, the chaos that was happening made the city remain frozen in the state in which its inhabitants had left it. The entire official contingent was withdrawn.Only the marginalized and criminal elements that wanted to make a profit and pillage the city decided to stay. Tarkov was cordoned off, and entering and leaving the city became impossible. A significant number of BEAR and USEC operatives have lost contact with their command, and now they have to find their own way out of Tarkov.

This update adds a part of the city of Tarkov, located at the intersection of Primorsky Avenue and Klimov Street. This part of the location contains an abandoned factory, Pinewood Hotel, news agency building, Concordia residential complex, car dealership, Terracot Business Center, cinema, Sparzha supermarket, and other objects of urban infrastructure. This is the first part of the work on the city and later the location will be expanded.

Repair kits and enhancements

Weapons, body armor, and plate carriers can now receive a standard or rare improvement when repaired via repair kits;

The ability to enhance items opens at level 10 of the corresponding skill. For weapons it is Weapon Maintenance, for armor it is Light Armor and Heavy Armor;

Rare enhancements can only be applied at the elite level of the corresponding skill;

The chance and strength of a normal standard enhancement depends on the level of the corresponding skill;

For body armor and plate carriers, the enhancement reduces the damage a character receives;

Weapons can have two kinds of enhancements at the same time. The first is a decrease in malfunction chance, and the second is an accuracy increase;

The enhancement is effective within a certain range of the item’s technical condition (or armor points) and will be removed in case of another repair;

The enhancement and its value affect the value of the item – the selling price, insurance, Flea Market fee;

The Intelligence skill now affects the amount of repair points that will be spent on repairs;

Now the value of the removed max durability of an item when repairing via repair kits depends on the corresponding skill. For weapons it is Weapon Maintenance, for armor it is Light Armor and Heavy Armor. For other items with durability points it is Intelligence.

Skills

Added new skill – Light Armor

The skill progression reduces the penalty to mobility, wear of armor when repairing, and damage from melee weapons when struck in the armor.

Added new skill – Heavy Armor

The skill progression reduces the penalty to mobility, blunt damage to parts covered by the armor, and wear of armor when repairing.

Reworked the Charisma skill

This skill’s progression affects the price of insurance, paid extracts, replacement of operational tasks, price of the Scav Box, and Therapist’s healing services.

Weapons and equipment

Added GP-25 “Kostyor” 40mm underbarrel grenade launcher for all AK family automatic rifles with a compatible barrel mount;

Added M203 40mm underbarrel grenade launcher for all AR-15 rifle family with appropriate barrel length and compatible handguards;

Added SR-2M “Veresk” 9×21 submachine gun, with an SR-2MP upgrade kit, standard-issue KP-SR2 sight, 20- and 30-round magazines;

Added Steyr AUG A1 and A3 5.56×45 assault rifles, with modifications and magazines for 10, 30 and 42 rounds;

Added Glock 19X 9×19 with 19, 24 and 31-round magazines;

Added RSH-12 12.7×55 assault revolver;

Added new equipment.

Co-Op PvE expansion

Added new settings to the cooperative game mode

No energy and water drain

By checking “Disable water and energy consumption”, the player will not lose energy and hydration over time, except from consuming items. With zero energy and hydration, there will be no exhaustion or dehydration negative effects.

Bot configuration

Option to adjust the amount (including full absence) and difficulty of bots from the solo offline mode is now available in co-op.

Spawn point selection options

Players now have three options for selecting a spawn point

All in one place – all players in a group will appear together in the center of the map

As online – all players in the group will spawn at the edges of the map, each at their own position

2 teams – players in the group will be divided into two teams (according to the order in which they enter the group) and spawned as different teams in two different parts of the map

Weather condition options

It is now possible to fine-tune the weather. Adjustment options include:

Clouds

Fog

Rain

Wind

Time configuration

Added the ability to set a specific time of day for the raid. When selecting the desired value, the time flow will be stopped and will always correspond to the selected hour. It is also possible to leave the time as in an online raid.

This is the first stage of improving the cooperative mode features. Later, the functionality will be refined, some of the planned improvements can already be seen in the interface, such as Time flow, Health configuration, Disabled overload, and others.

Hideout

Added two new upgrade levels for the shooting range. The new levels allow you to set up a variety of shooting targets, including moving targets, and use the training program to improve your shooting accuracy.

Added 5 new stimulants

Obdolbos 2

A syringe with a homemade drug, developed by Sanitar. A new version of the old classic. Looks like TerraGroup Labs’ experiments did not end with the closure of TerraGroup Labs itself.

SJ12 TGLabs

Developed for the operatives of special units. Slows down some functions of the body and they temporarily start working with energy regeneration. The drug forces the release of vasopressin in the hypothalamus, which leads to a change in the work of the adrenal glands, lowers body temperature and increases perception. After the end of the action, there is usually a jump in temperature to 40-42 degrees as a compensation for the incorrect functioning of the body systems.

Perfotoran (Blue Blood)

A blood substitute with the function of oxygen transfer, used as a powerful antidote capable of relieving toxins, poisons, and radiation damage. It was developed by Soviet scientists in the 1980s. It is a submicron emulsion based on PFO compounds. Once in the blood, it temporarily speeds up the metabolism and regenerates tissues. Negatively affects health in case of overdose or rejection.

Trimadol

An opioid synthetic analgesic developed for special forces operatives. It has a central and spinal cord action (promotes opening of K+ and Ca2+ channels, causes hyperpolarization of membranes and inhibits conduction of pain impulses). In addition to the analgesic effect, it increases combat characteristics. Overdose leads to exhaustion of the body after the effects wear off.

PNB (Product 16)

A combat stimulant. Developed by TerraGroup Labs, labeled PNB. Allows a short-term activation of the inner muscles, bringing them into a state of hypertonicity, which in turn reduces the received damage. At the same time there is an active synthesis of proteins for accelerated tissue regeneration. Used for the expansion of the organism abilities at the key moment of the combat. Allowed for use by Special Forces. Has some side effects.

Voicelines:

Added new voices for Bosses: Killa Tagilla Knight Birdeye Big Pipe



List of changes:

Rebalanced weapon mastering progression;

Rebalanced trading and prices, added new barter items;

Rebalanced conditions and rewards in the old quests, as well as added new ones;

Some quests in chains can now become available after a period of time after the completion of the previous one;

Various improvements and changes in the Hideout;

The spawn points of some quest items have been changed, the item will be in one of the random places located near each other;

Some recipes for crafting in the Hideout will become available as a reward for completing specific quests;

A new type of extraction is available on Streets of Tarkov, to activate it you will need to fire a green flare cartridge in the area before the exit, otherwise you will be shot by snipers when approaching the exit;

Added the ability to add a craft to your favorites, as well as a search by name in the craft list;

Added weapon malfunctions for bots;

Improved the behavior of Rogue Bosses.

Added complete up-to-date localization for Chinese, Czech, Italian, and Polish languages

Graphics and sound

FSR 2.1

Added support for FSR 2.1 – a picture scaling technology developed by AMD that upscales lower image resolution to higher resolutions in real time for display on higher quality monitors.

Optimized the draw distance of various types of glass

Optimized the rendering of decals

Optimized the rendering of trees at long distances

Reworked the sound mechanics

Steam Audio has been completely removed from the project and replaced with Oculus Audio. The sound positioning system changes will be noticeable regardless of the binaural sound setting, but we recommend enabling binaural audio for the best experience.

In the current implementation, the sound positioning system handles a much larger number of conditions to form the final sound in relation to the player’s position.

The final adjustment of the positioning is available on Factory, Customs, Woods, Streets of Tarkov. Other locations will have the quality of sound positioning gradually improved in the upcoming updates.

List of fixes:

Fixed several memory leaks;

Fixed an issue where already looted containers were left open to other players;

Fixed a softlock issue that occurred when players picked up weapons from bots in some instances;

Fixed error 228 caused by healing outside the raid in some instances;

Fixed some places where bots could fall through the geometry on Customs;

Fixed the spawn of bots right next to players;

Fixed the reaction of bots to players loading into raids without any equipment;

Fixed the reaction of Raiders to players behind transparent objects or glass;

Fixed an issue with vehicle extractions during the heal animation;

Fixed a visual bug in the Flea Market when selecting items;

Fixed a visual bug with the visuals of water with SSR enabled;

Fixed incorrect head rotation while aiming;

Fixed graphical artifacts when changing antialiasing mode in raid;

Fixed some weapon mods glowing in the dark;

Fixed sight position on Saiga-12;

Fixed freezing when jumping over certain objects;

Fixed the ability to complete multiple quests with a single quest item;

Fixed bots’ reactions to smoke grenades;

Fixed the wounded sound in the lobby;

Fixed a flashlight issue in optics after using a thermal sight;

Fixed camera position when shooting with KRISS Vector with a folded buttstock;

Added the sounds of attachments on T-5000M;

Fixed the effects of AKMP sights on 7.62 AK recoil;

Fixed the incorrect description for Leupold Mark 4 LR 6.5-20×50 30mm riflescope;

Fixed the sound of bushes on the loading screen when the spawn point is near a bush;

Fixed the delay when changing scope magnification on MP-18;

Fixed incorrect behavior of interface when selling disassembled items to traders, also added a notification about the parts blocking the ability to sell;

Fixed the scaling of the MP-133 shotgun’s shell model during reloading;

Fixed the incorrect SIG MCX muzzle flash when installing a muzzle device in a raid;

Fixed the eating and drinking animations from 3rd person;

Fixed the change of FOV while aiming with a weapon with a folded buttstock;

Fixed bots not reacting to death of other bots (voicelines);

Fixed bots’ behavior when they see a player who peeks out from behind an obstacle;

Many other technical fixes and improvements”

Escape From Tarkov is well known for its in-depth gameplay and rich detailing, and this patch is further evidence of that. Escape From Tarkov v0.13 is available now.

Source