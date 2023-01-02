Xbox Games With Gold Revealed for January 2023

Microsoft has kicked off the new year with an exciting announcement. The two free games with gold titles have been officially revealed on the Microsoft blog, and the anticipation has come to an end.

Users subscribed to Gold membership will be able to download both these titles for free, and will have access to them as long as they are Gold members. The two new titles announced for January 2023 are as follows — Iris Fall and Autonauts. Both games are a little unexpected from the community, but Microsoft is filled with so many great indie games that gamers won’t get to try them all. Now with the gold membership for January, users will be able to see if either of these games is a good fit for them.

In Iris Falls gamers will enter a dreamlike world filled with puzzles and adventures. You will explore the stunning world with a mysterious black cat, and as the games go deeper, more mysteries about where you are and what is going on are revealed. In the other title, Autonauts, players will be tasked with building. Finding unhabituated planets and transforming them. Collect materials and explore planets as the building mechanics start to get more complex the further you go. Users can download the first title, Iris Falls, starting now, while Autonauts begins availability on Jan, 16.

Check out the two new free games for the month of January 2023, as well as a description for both games provided by Microsoft down below:

Iris Fall ($19.99 ERP): Available January 1 to 31

($19.99 ERP): Available January 1 to 31 Autonauts ($19.99 ERP): Available January 16 to February 15

Iris Fall

Autonauts

Microsoft's Games With Gold titles are now officially announced. Users can download the first title, Iris Falls, starting now, while Autonauts begins availability on Jan, 16.

