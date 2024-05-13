Resident Evil 1 Remake Reportedly in Development

Two well-known leakers have reported that Capcom is hard at work on a remake of the first Resident Evil game, intending to release the title for the game’s 30th anniversary in 2026. The leak originated from an X account for Arab Resident Evil fans.

وصلتنا بعض المعلومات عن الجزء التاسع من "مصدر خاص" سنشاركها معكم في هذه التغريدة:



• سيكون "ليون كينيدي" الشخصية الأساسية في مقدمة اللعبة، ولا يعلم المصدر لماذا تم ذكر مقدمة اللعبة فقط، فربما تتغير الشخصية مع مرور الأحداث.



• في المقدمة.. ستكون المنطقة هي جنوب شرق آسيا كما… pic.twitter.com/sxYIgfDZ9y — فلاسفة ريزدنت إيفل (@PRE_Alarabiya) May 9, 2024

This claim was backed up by entertainment reporter Daniel Richtman on his Patreon page. “I also hear a Resident Evil 1 remake is in development,” he said in brief.

Many fans have been speculating that the next game in the series to be remade would be Resident Evil 5, though it seems like that may not be the case. The original game was released in 1996, and celebrating its 30th anniversary given the continued popularity of the franchise seems like something Capcom would gravitate towards.

Cited as one of the best games of all time, the original title is credited with defining survival horror as a genre and bringing zombies back into the mainstream in the late 90s. By December 1997, the game had sold nearly 4 million copies worldwide and grossed over $200 million, equating to nearly $400 million today.

Additionally, @PRE_Alarabiya mentioned in a separate tweet that Leon Kennedy would be the main protagonist of the upcoming Resident Evil 9. While not much is known about the game, it’s speculated to have a more open-world format, making it different from other titles in the series. Some have also claimed that it will take place on an island in Southeast Asia, with Singapore having been a big inspiration for the dev team.