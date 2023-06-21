Splatoon 3 Announces Next Splatfest For July

There was a lot to digest in the newest Splatfest. For example, there were some surprising games, there were “updates” to games we already knew about, and there were certain “collections” that you’ll either get or not get depending on your nostalgia level. But amid all of that was something for fans of Splatoon 3. Specifically, Nintendo used the Direct to announce the next Splatfest event! This isn’t the first time The Big N has done this, and yet it does make you wonder why they announced this instead of other things tied to the game.

Regardless, as you can see above and will see below in the reveal trailer, the next Splatfest topic will be about ice cream! Specifically, what flavor of ice cream do you feel is best? Do you like vanilla ice cream? Do you prefer strawberry ice cream? Or do you desire mint chocolate ice cream above all else? Yes, we understand it’s a hard decision, so don’t be afraid to take your time in making the decision!

A summery Splatoon 3 #Splatfest is on the way from 7/14 to 7/16, and it’s serving up three scoops of fun! This time the question is:



Which flavor of ice cream is best?

Vanilla, Strawberry, or Mint Chip?



Some of you might wonder, “Wait, why isn’t pure chocolate one of the flavors?” The answer to that likely is that we’ve already had a chocolate-themed Splatfest this year, so it’s time to give some of the alternative flavors a little spotlight!

After all, vanilla is the standard outside of chocolate. There’s just something about a good vanilla flavor that will melt your worries away. Then there’s strawberry, arguably the “third option” in a three-scoop ice cream dish. If you get the right brand, it always packs a big punch of flavor, and that’s something we can all appreciate.

After that, there’s Mint Chocolate Chip, where you have a fusion of two flavors to create something that has been a staple of the ice cream market for some time.

The Splatfest will arrive on July 14th and last until the 16th. So you have a while to decide on what ice cream scoop you’re having for your debate.

While this was a nice thing to see during the Nintendo Direct, it’s hard not to notice the elephant in the room. Specifically, we’re talking about the second part of the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass, the “Side Dish” content.

We recently heard from the team about what the content would be like setting-wise and even that they would have new gameplay stylings in it. But we have no date for its release despite wave 1 coming out months ago.