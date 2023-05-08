Splatoon 3 Reveals Winner Of Latest Splatfest

It was a very fun weekend for Nintendo fans, as Splatoon 3 dropped their latest Splatfest for gamers to partake in. The twist with this one is that it was themed after another Nintendo property to hype the arrival of a certain upcoming game. The topic was “What Do You Seek?” regarding the Triforce. Do you seek power? Do you seek wisdom? Or do you seek courage? Given the popularity of this franchise, many fans were curious to see how this would play out. But in the end, it was clear that gamers desired one thing over everything else, as it was a clean sweep!

But a clean sweep for who? That would be the members of Team Power! Yes, in a completely dominating performance, the members of Team Power came together to take every category of the Splatfest. Showing that when it comes to desire, people really do want power over everything else. That might not be good for the future of humanity, but it’s good for those on this team!

The Splatoon x The Legend of #Zelda Splatfest results are in! And the winner is… *chest opening music* #TeamPower with a 57p Win!



Thanks to all the heroes who lended their power, and don’t forget to claim your Super Sea Snails in-game! pic.twitter.com/LXPHZlC61v — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) May 8, 2023

It should be noted that the stats were close in certain categories. For example, everything was incredibly close in the popularity stats, meaning who joined which team. This is a stark contrast from the last Splatfest, where one of the teams only had 8% of the gamers going their way.

One thing that many people thought was cool about this Splatfest was the Tricolor Turf War stage. It was modeled after the Triforce itself, and many fans were pleased with how fun it was to battle in that arena. Perhaps Splatoon 3 will try and do more unique variations of Tricolor battles going forward. Only time will tell.

The other big draw for this Splatfest was that fans couldn’t help but use this to get hyped for the upcoming release of Tears of the Kingdom. We’re mere days away from its launch, and the Splatfest was a perfect way to distract oneself for a few days while also showing support for the title. Nintendo was wise to do this collaboration, as there will be even more hype for the game when it comes out on Friday.

As for what comes next for this franchise, that’s up to the Big N. However, we know there will be more Splatfests, Big Runs, and more in the future. Plus, Nintendo Live is returning to the US later this year and will feature some concerts from the musical side of the game. So fans have much to look forward to.