Special Legend Of Zelda Nintendo Treehouse Coming Next Week

If you somehow haven’t heard from our numerous posts of coverage on it, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will arrive on Nintendo Switch next Friday. The game is easily Nintendo’s most significant game release this year, and we still don’t even know half of their schedule for 2023. That’s how important this title is, it’s six years in the making, depending on whom you talk to, and fans have been anticipating it for a very long time. Nintendo is very aware of this and has decided to do various activities to enhance the hype for the title further.

The first one is about to start, as the special Tri-Force-themed Splatfest will drop later today. But if you need something even more tantalizing to get you ready for the launch next week, Nintendo has revealed that they’re doing a special Nintendo Treehouse next Thursday starting at 9:45 EST to get you even more pumped:

Get ready Legend of Zelda fans! We will be hosting a special livestream leading up to the @NintendoNYC midnight launch of the Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom.



Tune in on 5/11, starting at 6:45pm PT/9:45pm ET to watch Nintendo Treehouse: Live & more!https://t.co/jRT5Suqrjl pic.twitter.com/wrORKEonxv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 5, 2023

As they note on the official Nintendo Treehouse website, they’ll show off the title’s gameplay footage as you wait for it to become available online or in stores. That’ll be great for fans because they have only seen partial gameplay elements, mainly from Eiji Aonuma himself via the special Nintendo Direct that dropped last month.

The only other previews they saw were from critics who got a hands-on game demo thanks to Nintendo. So they had to take their word on what they were seeing and experiencing.

The Nintendo Treehouse is a fun option to build up hype on launch day and give gamers ideas on what they can do with certain abilities that Link will have, not to mention how much they can explore once they enter Hyrule.

That’s not to say they’ll show off everything within the game. Nintendo has been very tight-lipped on some matters involving the game. For example, when the previews went out, they specifically told those trying the title not to enter any dungeon. The dungeons were something many fans wanted to know about, so it’s curious they’re mum on that.

Plus, you shouldn’t expect much in the way of the story. The trailers have teased many things, but concrete answers about why Ganondorf is back, who Zelda is with, why Link has a new arm, and more haven’t been answered and likely won’t be answered until we play the game.

So get ready for the event before The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom arrives on May 12th!