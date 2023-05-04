The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan Gets A Surprise Launch On Nintendo Switch

There was a surprising reveal today as Bandai Namco Entertainment just dropped a new launch trailer. It looks like those of you on the Nintendo Switch platform will find the first installment of The Dark Pictures Anthology is now available. It’s been a good while since the first game was released into the marketplace, but the first installment, which is titled Man of Medan, is now available to pick up right now on the Nintendo Switch storefront.

The trailer dropped alongside its release, so those interested in this series but didn’t have access to another platform can finally join in on the fun. With that said, if you’re not completely familiar with The Dark Pictures Anthology, we can lend a hand. This is a game franchise from the development team Supermassive Games. After success with Until Dawn, the development studio opted to bring out a similar gameplay setup with shorter narrative storylines. These are interactive drama survival horror games where there is more focus on players making a variety of choices.

Essentially, players will oversee a group of individuals in which your decisions made throughout the game could result in their early demise. So you’ll need to think carefully about what you want to do at any given moment of the game. In the case of The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, we’re following a group of college students that go on a diving trip in hopes of uncovering the remains of a WWII plane crash. However, you’ll soon find yourself dealing with a supernatural evil.

As mentioned, the game franchise has a series of titles. However, at the moment, it seems that only The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan is available for the Nintendo Switch platform. So we’ll have to wait and see if the follow-up titles that came afterward will end up on the Nintendo Switch platform or not. At any rate, if you want a bit more insight into the game and our overall impressions, we do have a Before You Buy video. However, this might not completely represent the port you’ll receive on the Nintendo Switch platform. But you can check out our impressions nonetheless in the video we have embedded below.

Currently, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan is available to pick up and play on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.