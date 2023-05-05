Nintendo Offers An Official Recap For The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Fans of The Legend of Zelda franchise are eagerly awaiting the launch of the next thrilling installment. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is nearly here. But we already know that this game is set after the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. However, that game was released back in 2017, so there’s a chance your memory might be a bit foggy about what happened in that game. Likewise, if you’re not all that fond of going back to play this installment when the next latest and greatest release is around the corner, Nintendo has you covered.

Today the Nintendo company offered a new video recap showcasing all the events you might need to know before we chart off on our next grand adventure. With that said, it’s a video that completely spoils The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. So, needless to say, if you’re trying to avoid spoilers from the past game, you will want to avoid watching the video. Still, this is a worthwhile watch if you have already played through The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It’s always worth your while to go back and check out the narrative just to make sure you’re up to speed for the next game installment.

I’m sure you’re already well aware, but The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches on May 12, 2023. This game will put players right back into the role of Link, where another antagonist force seeks to destroy Hyrule. To save the people and kingdom, you’ll have to set off to stop the destruction alongside Zelda. So far, we have seen plenty of gameplay footage to hype up the new release. For instance, one area of the game that was highlighted is the fact that we’re going to be exploring some new land masses that are now floating high above the sky.

Meanwhile, Link will have a few new abilities to use in this installment. One of which is players can now fuse different objects. In previous examples showcased by Nintendo, Link can now make new weapons by fusing objects. Likewise, you’ll even be able to craft up some vehicles allowing Link to traverse Hyrule quicker. Again, you can mark your calendars as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to launch on May 12, 2023. When it does release, it will be available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch platform.