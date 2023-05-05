Resident Evil Spencer Mansion Gets An Outstanding Unreal Engine 5 Treatment

The Capcom team has been known for delivering some truly iconic franchises. They are also known for helping pave the way for the survival horror genre. While they might not be the first to dabble in this genre, Capcom’s Resident Evil franchise is likely among the first few franchises that come to mind when you think about survival horror. Their incredible work since the original PlayStation console has continued to thrive for this IP, and now fans are waiting to see just what might be next.

However, while we wait for Capcom to reveal what they are bringing to the table next, a small development team called Team Arklay took on the challenge of recreating the Resident Evil Spencer Mansion. This is from the original PlayStation game and the debut title for the series. We’ve, of course, seen this mansion get a facelift a couple of times since it initially launched. Although it’s still quite an iconic location, that might interest fans in how much more it could be improved upon. The Spencer Mansion is giving the Unreal Engine 5 treatment with this development team.

Unreal Engine 5 has received quite a bit of praise for how detailed developers can create games for players to enjoy. So this thirty-minute footage that was uploaded to the RE Biohazard YouTube channel gives just a small peek of what this mansion could look like if Capcom opted to use this engine. Being that this is thirty minutes in length, you can be sure that there will be plenty of areas highlighted. You’ll get an eerie reminder of the undead you fought off, mutated beasts, and the puzzles Capcom crafted up for players to solve.

Currently, the latest release in this franchise officially from Capcom is the remake of Resident Evil 4. Most assume that Capcom will offer a DLC expansion to showcase the Ada storyline, although we have yet to receive any official word on that front. Likewise, there are plenty of fans out there interested in learning just where Capcom is going to take this franchise next. We could very well see a new installment that continues after the events of Resident Evil Village. Otherwise, there’s a chance another remake is in order, which should be based on Resident Evil 5. In the meantime, while we wait for Capcom to announce what’s coming next, check out this Spencer Mansion tour video above.