Dead Island 2: Missing: Davis Guide | Lost & Found Quest

There are a lot of great side quests in Dead Island 2, however, the Lost & Found quests are some of the best since they net players plenty of experience points as well as rare loot. The Missing quests are a subset of the Lost & Found quests which are smaller quests that have players searching the streets of “Hell-A” for select missing survivors.

Here’s everything you need to know about completing Missing: Davis in Dead Island 2.

More Dead Island 2 guides:

| 5 Most Useful Weapons to Get Early | Character Attributes Explained | How to Play Co-Op | Curtis’ Garage Key Location | Curtis’ Safe Key Location | How to Block Incoming Attacks | Curveballs Explained | How to Get Fuses | Michael’s Safe Key Location | Obi’s Key Location | Officer’s Lockbox Key Location | How to Beat Butcho the Clown | How to Get All 8 Legendary Weapons | How to Begin Every Lost and Found Quest | How to Fast Travel | My Mailman Was a Zombie Quest Guide | Jo’s Rainy Day Stash Quest Guide | REDACTED Quest Guide | Drunk and Disorderly Quest Guide | Missing: Laura Quest Guide | Missing: Jamal Quest Guide |

Missing: Davis Walkthrough

In order to access the Missing quests, you’ll need to have progressed through Dead Island 2‘s story until you’ve turned the water back on for the Sterling Hotel in Ocean Avenue at the end of the main mission called “Plumbing the Depths.” Once completed, you’ll have access to the hotel safehouse’s “Missing” board that lists people who’ve gone MIA. Interact with the paper on the board titled “Missing: Davis” to begin the quest.

Once you’ve picked up the request, fast travel to the Blue Crab Grill in Venice Beach. The missing person page you grabbed says that he was last seen on a rescue bus in Venice beach so head to the area on the northeast side of the district where all the buses are crashed together, marked on the map below:

When you get to the area with all the buses by crawling through the broken front window of a bus laying on its side, you’ll be told to investigate the area for signs of Davis. In the east corner of the area, you’ll find a phone titled “Extra Credit” sitting on the steps of a bus with its doors open. Pick it up and you’ll learn that Davis made it on a bus to the Pier.

With that information, leave Venice Beach and head to the Santa Monica Pier district. When you get there, head to the northeast corner of the area and duck under some broken fencing to get inside the area with all the buses marked on the map below:

Inside the fence, you’ll be told to search the area again for signs of Davis. Walk through the area and around the buses and you’ll find a Crusher apex zombie named Davis. Kill the zombie and then pick up the phone that it drops. When you do, the quest will be complete and you’ll be awarded a superior hammer as well as some EXP.