Dead Island 2: Missing: Laura | Lost & Found Quest

The Missing quests are some of Dead Island 2‘s smaller side quests, but each one tells a story about someone who went missing in the streets of “Hell-A” and can get players a good amount of experience and sometimes a solid zombie-killing weapon.

Here’s everything you need to know about completing the quest Missing: Laura in Dead Island 2.

More Dead Island 2 guides:

| 5 Most Useful Weapons to Get Early | Character Attributes Explained | How to Play Co-Op | Curtis’ Garage Key Location | Curtis’ Safe Key Location | How to Block Incoming Attacks | Curveballs Explained | How to Get Fuses | Michael’s Safe Key Location | Obi’s Key Location | Officer’s Lockbox Key Location | How to Beat Butcho the Clown | How to Get All 8 Legendary Weapons | How to Begin Every Lost and Found Quest | How to Fast Travel | My Mailman Was a Zombie Quest Guide | Jo’s Rainy Day Stash Quest Guide | REDACTED Quest Guide | Drunk and Disorderly Quest Guide | Fool’s Gold Quest Guide |

Missing: Laura Walkthrough

In order to access the Missing quests, you’ll need to have progressed through Dead Island 2‘s story until you’ve turned the water back on for the Sterling Hotel in Ocean Avenue at the end of the main mission called “Plumbing the Depths.” Once completed, you’ll have access to the hotel safehouse’s “Missing” board that lists people who’ve gone MIA. Interact with the paper on the board titled “Missing: Laura” to begin the quest.

The missing request says that Laura was last seen at the Venice Beach police station. Head to the station (it’s the large building on the beach) and interact with the blue cell door near the entrance. The door is, unfortunately, locked so you’ll have to find the key.

Turn around and head into the main police office. In the southeast corner of the room, you’ll find a note titled “List of Detainees” that gives some information about Laura and her friend Emily who’s locked up with her.

On the desk to the northwest is another note, this one titled “Keeper of the Keys” that says that Chief Malloy has the keys to the holding cell, however, he isn’t in the station, he’s responding to a call from Venice Hot Dogs.

With the note in hand, leave the police station and head to Venice Hot Dogs, a shop to the northeast of the police station on the beachfront, it’s marked on the map below:

When you get to the restaurant, you’ll find a zombified version of Chief Malloy feasting on a corpse in the back. Kill him and take the keys he drops.

Head back to the station and unlock the cell. Inside, you’ll find zombified versions of both Laura and Emily. Take them both out and the quest will be complete.