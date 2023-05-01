Dead Island 2: How to Beat Butcho the Clown | Boss Guide

Each time that a new Apex Zombie variant is introduced in Dead Island 2, the game locks all the doors and has the player have a showdown with them before they’re given free roam of the game’s LA-based map. When players come face-to-face with Butchers for the first time, they have to fight off Butcho the Clown.

The Butcho the Clown boss fight is a mandatory part of Dead Island 2‘s story, so players will have to face him eventually if they want things to progress. The fight happens during the “Boardwalking Dead” main mission when players need to get the blood drive from the end of Santa Monica pier.

The fight is pretty tough, so here’s how to beat the Butcho the Clown boss fight in Dead Island 2.

More Dead Island 2 guides:

| 5 Most Useful Weapons to Get Early | Character Attributes Explained | How to Play Co-Op | Curtis’ Garage Key Location | Curtis’ Safe Key Location | How to Block Incoming Attacks | Curveballs Explained | How to Get Fuses | Michael’s Safe Key Location | Obi’s Key Location | Officer’s Lockbox Key Location |

Butcho the Clown Boss Guide

The fight against Butcho the Clown is pretty difficult thanks to the butcher’s high damage output and ability to heal by feasting on the corpses of the dead that are littered around the pier.

Actually fighting Butcho is pretty standard fair for the rest of Dead Island 2‘s combat. Avoid its sharp-armed swings or block them and then unleash a volley of pain using the weapons you have stashed in your inventory. If you have high-damaging guns, you’ll likely fair well against Butcho since he’s most lethal when in close quarters.

As you fight Butcho, keep an eye out for when he rears back on his legs and jumps in the air toward you. Step out of the way as he lands claws-first into the ground. He’ll be stuck momentarily, so use that time to dish out as much damage as possible until he frees himself.

Another strategy to use is to attack Butcho’s legs to deal extra damage and stagger him. Once you’ve put Butcho off-balance, he’ll fall to the ground and be stunned for several seconds, allowing you to deal plenty of solid damage.

Eventually, you’ll damage Butcho enough and he’ll turn tail and run away from you to heal. Butchers are able to heal a lot of damage pretty quickly by feasting on other zombies on the ground, so don’t let him get away from you for too long, otherwise, he may end up undoing all of your hard work. As he runs away, keep on his tail and continue hitting him. When he stops to heal, hit him and he’ll stop eating and turn his focus back to you. When he starts to run, it’s not a bad idea to pull out a gun to shoot him immediately when he starts to feast. Otherwise, throw a weapon or simply chase him down and start wailing away with a melee weapon.

After the first few seconds of the fight, additional walkers will drop into the arena, but pay them little mind. Focus on dealing damage to Butcho during the fight, only stopping to push zombies out of the way with a jump kick when they get too much in the way.

With enough persistence, you’ll be able to conquer the clown and get the blood drive.